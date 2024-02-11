Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Helldivers 2 is now PlayStation's biggest Steam launch ever

The current peak doubles God of War's previous record of 73.5K.

Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
7 comments

Helldivers 2 is now Playstation's biggest Steam launch, clocking up over 150,000 concurrent users on the PC platform over the weekend.

Until this point, Sony Santa Monica's God of War reboot held the record with 73,529 simultaneous users, which is less than half of Helldiver 2's current peak of 155,926.

Cover image for YouTube videoHelldivers 2 - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PC Games
Helldivers 2 - PS5 and PC announcement trailer.

The record was secured despite the issues that plagued the shooter's launch, which was causing crashes and preventing some players from matchmaking with others.

You can see the full rundown of PlayStation's Steam releases over at SteamDB.

Arrowhead Game Studios pushed out a "rapid patch" on Steam on Friday to address its matchmaking issues, which has no doubt helped bolster the usercount as the weekend went on. Yesterday, it deployed the same patch to PS5 players, too.

However, game director Mikael Eriksson did admit on the game's Discord channel that "a full matchmaking solution is in works" but may take "a few more days" to test, so players may still experience some issues until a more permanent solution is rolled out across both platforms.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article

Helldivers 2

PS5, PC

Related topics
Arrowhead Game Studios concurrent players PC PS5 Shooter Shooter: Third Person Sony PlayStation Steam
About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments