Helldivers 2 is now PlayStation's biggest Steam launch ever

Helldivers 2 is now Playstation's biggest Steam launch, clocking up over 150,000 concurrent users on the PC platform over the weekend.

Until this point, Sony Santa Monica's God of War reboot held the record with 73,529 simultaneous users, which is less than half of Helldiver 2's current peak of 155,926.

Helldivers 2 - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PC Games Helldivers 2 - PS5 and PC announcement trailer.

The record was secured despite the issues that plagued the shooter's launch, which was causing crashes and preventing some players from matchmaking with others.

You can see the full rundown of PlayStation's Steam releases over at SteamDB.

Arrowhead Game Studios pushed out a "rapid patch" on Steam on Friday to address its matchmaking issues, which has no doubt helped bolster the usercount as the weekend went on. Yesterday, it deployed the same patch to PS5 players, too.

However, game director Mikael Eriksson did admit on the game's Discord channel that "a full matchmaking solution is in works" but may take "a few more days" to test, so players may still experience some issues until a more permanent solution is rolled out across both platforms.