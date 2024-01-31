Until Dawn PlayStation 5 and PC remaster official, out this year

Supermassive Games' hugely entertaining PS4 slasher horror Until Dawn is - as was widely reported prior today's PlayStation State of Play showcase - getting a PlayStation 5 and PC remaster, and it'll be launching later this year.

The original Until Dawn released for PlayStation 4 back in 2015, offering up an atmospheric, knowingly cheesy spin on the teen slasher genre whose branching narrative could be nudged in different directions depending on the choices players made - with their actions determining who lived and who died, even what sort of threat they might be facing.

Supermassive later returned to the well with its similarly styled Dark Pictures Anthology series, but Until Dawn is still regarded as highpoint for the studio, so it's nice to see it get a bit of a refresh - or "rebuilt and enhanced" as Sony is putting it - for a new generation of players.

Until Dawn - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PC Games Until Dawn PS5 and PC announce trailer.

Sony hasn't yet detailed the specific improvements coming in this new version of Until Dawn - which is being handled by Ballistic Moon - but hopefully it won't be long before we hear more.

Official confirmation Until Dawn is making its way to PlayStation 5 and PC follows word the game is joining the ever-growing list of first-party PlayStation titles getting the live-action movie treatment - with the writer and director of 2017 horror hit Annabelle: Creation having signed up to adapt Supermassive's horror game for the big screen.