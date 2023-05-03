Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered gets standalone PS5 release later this month

Hang onto your spiderwebs, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will be getting a standalone PlayStation 5 release later this month.

Previously, this remastered version of Spider-Man's PS4 outing was reserved for those who decided to splash out on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is coming later this year.

Those who already own any of the original PS4 versions of the game will be able to upgrade to the remastered PS5 version for $10. Meanwhile, If you are buying the game for the first time, it will set you back $49.99. There is no word on UK pricing for now, but Eurogamer has asked Sony for clarification. A quick PSA, those PlayStation Plus members who claimed any edition of Marvel's Spider-Man via their subscription are not eligible for the PS5 upgrade.

We don't currently have a firm date for this upcoming release, all we know for sure is that it is coming some time this month. We will update you when we hear more.

Incy wincy spider.

In addition to this news, Insomniac Games' narrative director Jon Paquette has announced a brand new comic which will introduce The Hood to this Spider-Man universe, and act as a prequel to Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

"When we initially sat down with the team at Marvel, we explored a few different ideas about what kinds of stories we could tell in a prequel comic. But we kept coming back to the same core premise--What if Peter, Miles, and MJ had to team up against a new Super Villain whose powers they didn't understand," Paquette wrote on the PlayStation blog.

"We wanted to make sure that we could get a peek into what this heroic trio has been doing since the events of Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. What is Pete up to now that there are two Spider-Men in the city? How is Miles doing in school? And how is MJ's journalism career going?"

These questions will be answered when the prequel comic releases. For those in the US, this will be 6th May, when the comic will be available digitally on the Marvel Unlimited app or via Marvel.com (although, I can't see what would stop those of us outside the US also doing this). You will also be able to get your hands on it at participating comic book stores.

Marvel Spider-Man 2's prequel comic will then be released digitally to everyone else via the Marvel Unlimited app on an unspecified date.

A little look inside the Marvel's Spider-Man 2's prequel comic.

As for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, that is set to release this autumn, with Venom actor Tony Todd recently letting slip that autumn could actually mean this September.