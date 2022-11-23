Save on a ton of PC games in the Fanatical Black Friday sale

Fanatical has kicked off its Black Friday 2022 sale, slashing the prices of various games with savings of up to 80 per cent on a massive selection of PC titles.

With such a wide list of possible deals to sift through, we've saved you some time by searching to find the absolute best deals you can score as part of this sale, including the likes of God of War, Lost Judgment, Doom Eternal and much more!

Fanatical Black Friday sale 2022

Within the Fanatical Black Friday sale, there are a range of offers, many of which include newer releases such as Evil West, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and Persona 5 Royal. Whilst we're recommending plenty of deals below, if there's any that take your fancy, we do suggest you pick them up quickly due to the low stock on some of the game codes available for purchase.

Take a look at this wide selection of PC games available to buy.

Fanatical Black Friday deals

There's a ton of great deals going on around the worldwide web right now, including further deals on PC titles at Humble Bundle.