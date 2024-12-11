This trendy and speedy 32GB Crucial Pro DDR5-6000 RAM kit is better than half price

It seems today is a day for deals on white PC components, which are fantastic if you're building a trendy white gaming PC where every piece can come at a premium. If you're after some trendy and speedy DDR5 RAM for this purpose, then I may well have found the deal for you on this powerful 32GB Crucial Pro DDR5-6000 kit that's down to £71 on Amazon which is better than half price.

The 6000MT/s speeds available with this Crucial Pro RAM kit makes it one of the speedier DDR5 kits out there. It helps to provide a notable jump in performance compared to slower DDR5-5200 or DDR5-4800 RAM when gaming. We've seen this in testing across a range of different CPUs, with some major jumps at 1080p in titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Flight Simulator 2020. Once you get above FHD though, you're more likely to be GPU-limited, so going for more affordable RAM makes sense - the performance boost isn't necessarily there.

32GB gives you oodles of headroom for all manner of intense tasks, including heavy content creation loads, as well as gaming. In particular, you'll be thankful for the extra headroom when handling high-res video, as it can be easy to soak up more than 16GB. It's also handy to have more capacity if you're gaming while having other programs open. Crucial also says this kit is suitable for overclocking with tighter CL36 timings - handy if you want to try and eke even more performance out of your rig. It's also compatible for overclocking with both Intel and AMD systems, too.

If you want to grab a powerful and speedy RAM kit for gaming and content creation for a trendy new PC, this Amazon deal on the 32GB DDR5-6000 Crucial Pro kit is not to be missed.