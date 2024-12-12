There's a hidden discount going on this massive 20TB WD Elements Desktop HDD

Western Digital has quietly added quite a hefty price cut on their own website at the moment, meaning it's possible to net this quite frankly huge 20TB Elements Desktop HDD for just £268. It's been marked down already to £318, but adding it to your basket gives you another £50 off with no need for a code. It works out to a price of just £13.40 per TB for a brand new drive - result.

The big thing with this drive is quite simply the size. 20TB is a lot of space, making it an ideal means for storing a lot of high-res media files on, whether it's music or video. Or, as an add-on to a NAS for adding even more capacity. You could also conceivably use this WD Elements drive as an external option for storing a burgeoning Steam library on, although load times won't be as snappy as compared to any of the best gaming SSDs - such is the way of the mechanical hard drive. In addition, you could do what I do and have it as a powered drive that's plugged into your PC as a backup drive for all the data on your PC, such as high-res video files or music, for instance.

Here's some proof of that extra checkout discount.

With that in mind, this drive would also make a handy option for use with either an Xbox Series X or PS5 as a plug-in option for more storage for storing games. Of course, a drop in SSD upgrade is likely to give you a better overall option as you can actually play games from that SSD, as opposed to using your drive as 'cold' storage. In other words, you can use this drive like any other external drive you plug in. You can store games on it, but to play them, you'll need to move them over to your console's internal SSD for them to actually be playable.

For those afer a lot of storage space for, in this day and age, peanuts in terms of price, this WD Elements 20TB drive makes for some incredible value for money.