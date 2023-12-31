Here's January 2024's PlayStation Plus games

January's PlayStation Plus titles have been confirmed: A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West, and Nobody Saves the World.

All three are playable on PS5, whilst the latter two – Evil West and Nobody Saves the World – are available to play on PS4, too.

All three games will be available from Tuesday, 2nd January and remain freely available to PS Plus subscribers until 5th February.

Let's Play Evil West PS5 Gameplay - BEWARE, WOLVES!

Warframe players will also be able to snap up Warframe Syrinx Collection, an exclusive PlayStation Plus pack with goodies for Digital Extremes' free-to-play shooter.

That means you have just a couple of days left to snag December 2023's PlayStation Plus games: Lego 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator, and Sable.

"You can feel the game questioning you, questioning your actions. Innocence, really, was a game about running away and staying hidden, perhaps as the title suggests," Bertie said of A Plague Tale: Requiem, slapping it with an Eurogamer "Recommended" back in the day.

"But Requiem has a much more vengeful side, and you'll feel the consequences of your killing as companions are shocked and even repulsed by you. It's a deep and moving exploration of love and fear."

Following the announcement of cloud game streaming in June, Sony has started to roll out a beta for the offering to PS Plus Premium subscribers.

Back in June, Sony didn't mention when to expect the feature to release, though Sony exec Nick Maguire stated it was in the "early stages" of testing. In August, however, players began to report they had received invitations to an exclusive beta for PS5 cloud streaming.