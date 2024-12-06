Get this 27-inch Nano IPS 1440p LG monitor for a bargain price with an eBay code

If the deal on a 27-inch 1440p ViewSonic monitor yesterday didn't cut the mustard for you, then I have another, slightly more expensive offering that packs in even more oomph. This LG option offers the same panel size and resolution, although with the benefit of a Nano IPS panel, a brighter panel, and stronger VRR support for £143 from Laptops Direct's eBay store. With code SNEAKPEAK10 , it's netting you a reasonable saving from its list price.

The big thing with this LG option is the fact it's a Nano IPS panel. That combo in itself is a world's first, or so LG says. The thing with a Nano IPS panel is that it combines the benefits of IPS and TN panels with its excellent colours and viewing angles alongside being rather responsive, too, making it an excellent choice for gaming. What's more, a 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth output that makes it suitable for more competitive titles, while there's a solid complement of VRR with both AMD FreeSync Premium and compatibility with Nvidia G-Sync. That'll ensure that whether you've got an AMD or Nvidia GPU that you'll get a tear and stutter-free experience.

The 27GN800P-B also comes with a quoted 350 nits of brightness offering some decent vibrancy, while its quoted 99 percent coverage of the sRGB colour space means that it's perfectly fine for colour-accurate work in SDR. There is also support for HDR10, although the meagre brightness figure won't be high enough to truly deliver impactful HDR highlights. The monitor has both DisplayPort and HDMI outputs, suitable for a wide range of PCs, laptops and consoles, with the best performance permitted by the DisplayPort option - on HDMI, you'll be limited to 1440p 120Hz with VRR, which is still decent, although doesn't take full advantage of this panel.

The ports here total a pair of HDMI 2.0 options and a singular DP 1.4 option, while this is also a decent-looking monitor, with slim bezels all around, meaning it'll look smart in your setup. If you don't want to use the built-in stand with tilt support, then it is 100mm x 100mm VESA compatible.

If you want to grab a fast and responsive Nano IPS for a bargain price, this eBay deal on the LG UltraGear 27GN800P-B is fantastic.