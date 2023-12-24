If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Original God of War trilogy is rumoured to be getting remastered

"Is this a straight-up port of what we got on PS3, or is this something more involved?"

God of War's Kratos having a little yell.
Image credit: Sony
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

The original God of War trilogy could be getting the remaster treatment.

That's according to XboxEra's Nick Baker, who announced on "The 4th Annual Grubbsmas Shpeshaltacular" that he'd heard a remaster of the first three God of War games "might be happening".

The XboxEra Podcast | LIVE | Episode 191 - "The 4th Annual Grubbsmas Shpeshaltacular" w/ Jeff Grubb.

"I, for a long time, have been a person who has bemoaned the direction God of War went somewhat, and have yearned for the hack-and-slash OG God of War games. I just love them so much", Baker said (thanks, GGRecon).

"I told a friend of mine who also loves the OG God of War trilogy that this might be happening, then they got very excited. And I've heard that we might be getting the original God of War trilogy remastered on PlayStation."

Baker couldn't commit to a release timeline nor was he clear whether it would be "a straight-up port of what we got on PS3". He also doesn't believe 2013's God of War Ascension is included in the remaster, either.

"The other thing I'm not clear on and I want to get detail on is, is this a straight-up port of what we got on PS3? In which case, I'm somewhat less excited. Or is this something more involved, more in the remake realm?"

As always, until there's a formal announcement, all we can do for now is chalk it up as a rumour and take it all with the proverbial pinch of salt. Either way, we'll keep you posted.

The original God of War will celebrate its twentieth anniversary in 2025. God of War 2 and 3 released in 2007 and 2010 respectively.

Cliff Bleszinski, the creator behind the Gears of War series, has also suggested the games get a God of War-style reboot – all Xbox has to do is give him a call.

