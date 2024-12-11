Grab this zippy 1TB Corsair MP600 Elite SSD for £40 off at Currys

The Corsair MP600 Elite builds on some of Corsair's successes with their previous MP600 drives, including the oft-recommended Pro model around these parts, with one that's even faster while retaining the same all-in-one solution with its stylish white heatsink. From Currys, this Elite model in 1TB flavour is £40 off, and therefore down to £70, which isn't bad at all.

The MP600 Elite makes for one of the fastest gaming SSDs out there, with maximum sequential read and write speeds of 7000MB/s and 6500MB/s. These speeds are quicker than the Pro model, and up there with the likes of the WD SN850X and Samsung 990 Pro, two of our other favourites. Its random performance, a better indicator of real-world game load times, is also intense - up to 1.0M IOPS for reads and 1.2M IOPS for writes. The only way to get anything quicker is to go for a PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD, which at the moment are few and far between, as well as being hilariously expensive at this capacity.

With those speeds in mind, the MP600 Elite also smashes Sony's requirements for PS5 SSDs, and this is one of the best options available there, too. You are also getting a heatsink with this drive, making it fully PS5-proof. The fact also remains you're getting 1TB of storage, giving you a lot of additional space compared to the 666GB of internal storage that the standard PS5 has, and even doubling your storage against the 1TB Slim model.

PC peeps will just have to make sure that you've got a PCIe 4.0 capable motherboard in order for the MP600 Elite to work at its full whack. To save you the hassle of looking, anything from the last three to four years should be OK. Installing the drive is easy too, with plenty of YouTube tutorials to follow along with and only requiring the drive to be inserted and a single screw inserted to secure it.

£70 for a 1TB NVMe SSD as quick as this in the current climate is a decent deal, and if you've been wanting to upgrade your PC or PS5 storage for some time but have waited for a better price, this is a solid option.