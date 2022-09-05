If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Spider-Man mods adds Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Mutants in Manhattan.
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mod for Spider-Man Remastered

There's a mod for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC that lets you play as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

It seems that the Turtle brothers aren't satisfied with their own success with Shredder's Revenge have made their way into Spider-Man's territory.

Created by SpaceDasher, the mod lets you choose between Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello or Michelangelo to swing around as. Or maybe that should be swim around as?

Watch on YouTube
Watch Digital Foundry's tech review of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

The mod looks incredible. SpaceDasher posted a video on YouTube showing Leonardo doing some stealth and the rigging is so smooth. The models are taken from the Turtles' appearance in Smite from a couple of years ago, and SpaceDasher said they plan on including "every alternative skin in the future based off of every design the turtles had".

Here's some more footage SpaceDasher posted on Twitter, showing Donatello parkouring around New York City whilst Vanilla Ice's Ninja Rap bigs him up.

At least the Turtles are still in the best place in the world to get some pizza. Maybe Peter Parker can get bitten by a radioactive turtle and he can join the brothers as Caravaggio?

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv is Eurogamer's work experience reporter. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch