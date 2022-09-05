Spider-Man mods adds Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

There's a mod for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC that lets you play as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

It seems that the Turtle brothers aren't satisfied with their own success with Shredder's Revenge have made their way into Spider-Man's territory.

Created by SpaceDasher, the mod lets you choose between Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello or Michelangelo to swing around as. Or maybe that should be swim around as?

The mod looks incredible. SpaceDasher posted a video on YouTube showing Leonardo doing some stealth and the rigging is so smooth. The models are taken from the Turtles' appearance in Smite from a couple of years ago, and SpaceDasher said they plan on including "every alternative skin in the future based off of every design the turtles had".

Here's some more footage SpaceDasher posted on Twitter, showing Donatello parkouring around New York City whilst Vanilla Ice's Ninja Rap bigs him up.

At least the Turtles are still in the best place in the world to get some pizza. Maybe Peter Parker can get bitten by a radioactive turtle and he can join the brothers as Caravaggio?