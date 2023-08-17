If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge gets first paid DLC on 31st August

Add two new fighters, survival mode, more.

A screenshot showing Dimension Shellshock's second playable character Karai in action, slamming her feet into an opponent from above while April O'Neil battles alongside her.
Image credit: Tribute Games/Dotemu
Matt Wales
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Dimension Shellshock, the first paid DLC expansion for Tribute Games' acclaimed brawler Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, launches for all platforms on 31st August.

Previously, Tribute revealed Dimension Shellshock would add a new playable character in the form of the Ninja Turtles' occasional ally Miyamoto Usagi - who originally made the jump from his own Usagi Yojimbo comic series into the turtles' world back in 1987 - and the developer has now unveiled a second playable character: the former Foot Clan member, Karai.

"Karai's signature snark brings a bite to the fight alongside her deadly skills with her swift ninjutsu strikes," publisher Dotemu explains in its release date annoucement. "With Karai at your side there's no stopping the Turtles as they kick, punch and party their way across the various new worlds in Dimension Shellshock's rift-jumping battles."

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge - Dimension Shellshock release date trailer.

Dimension Shellshock also features new music from composer Tee Lopes, alternative colour schemes for playable fighters, and, finally, a new Survival mode that sees players jumping from dimension to dimension, each with its own unique look and feel, by collecting crystals as they battle. And for those that like to spice things up, perks and mutations are available.

Shredder's Revenge - Dimension Shellshock will cost $7.99 USD when it launches for PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox on 31st August. Its release will be accompanied by a free update for all players, introducing an additional range of colour palette options.

About the Author
Matt Wales

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
