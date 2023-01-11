Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge on mobile via Netflix now

Well-received Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles title Shredder's Revenge is now available to play on iPhones and Android devices via a Netflix subscription.

These smartphone versions of the tip-top brawler feature touch controls and online play with others who have the same Netflix mobile version.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge first launched last year for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. It was warmly-welcomed by fans, thanks to its blend of retro side-scrolling gameplay and its classic Turtles action and visuals.

Watch on YouTube Digital Foundry examines Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

In case you missed it, a free update to the game's PC and console versions arrived late in December which added a set of CRT (normal or curved) and VCR filters, in order for you to increase the level of your 1990s flashbacks while playing. Hey, that was only 10 years ago, right?

If you're yet to dip your toes into Netflix's gaming portfolio, you'll find a small selection of titles available to download (not stream) via the subscription service's mobile app.

Netflix's mobile catalogue includes games spun-off from its various telly franchises, including Stranger Things and Squid Game, as well as ports of top indies such as Spiritfarer, Oxenfree and Immortality.

Finally, if you're yet to be sold on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, you can watch Digital Foundry's John Linneman discuss why the game is so great in the video just above, or check out Donlan's thoughts on how the game is "an absolute delight".