Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge adds Usagi Yojimbo in new DLC

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, the wonderful retro brawler from Tribute Games, is readying to expand its roster with a certain samurai rabbit later this year, come the release of its newly announced Dimension Shellshock DLC.

Dimension Shellshock promises to bring fans an "all-new adventure" introducing the Ninja Turtles' occasional ally Miyamoto Usagi, who originally made the jump from his own Usagi Yojimbo comicbook series into the turtles' world back in 1987.

Alongside its new playable character (the announcement trailer teases new playable "characters" but doesn't elaborate further), Dimension Shellshock also includes a mysterious new game mode, alternative colour palette options, plus new music composed by Tee Lopes.

Watch on YouTube TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge - Dimension Shellshock DLC reveal trailer.

There's no hint of a release date for Dimension Shellshock right now, but Tribute says it "cannot wait to unveil more of what's coming up next with the DLC".

And if you've not jumped into Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge yet, it's well worth your time. Eurogamer's Christian Donlan called it a "wonderful thing, colourful, pacey, and filled with perfect Turtles music" when he took a look at it around this time last year.