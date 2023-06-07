If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge adds Usagi Yojimbo in new DLC

Coming later this year.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, the wonderful retro brawler from Tribute Games, is readying to expand its roster with a certain samurai rabbit later this year, come the release of its newly announced Dimension Shellshock DLC.

Dimension Shellshock promises to bring fans an "all-new adventure" introducing the Ninja Turtles' occasional ally Miyamoto Usagi, who originally made the jump from his own Usagi Yojimbo comicbook series into the turtles' world back in 1987.

Alongside its new playable character (the announcement trailer teases new playable "characters" but doesn't elaborate further), Dimension Shellshock also includes a mysterious new game mode, alternative colour palette options, plus new music composed by Tee Lopes.

Watch on YouTube
TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge - Dimension Shellshock DLC reveal trailer.

There's no hint of a release date for Dimension Shellshock right now, but Tribute says it "cannot wait to unveil more of what's coming up next with the DLC".

And if you've not jumped into Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge yet, it's well worth your time. Eurogamer's Christian Donlan called it a "wonderful thing, colourful, pacey, and filled with perfect Turtles music" when he took a look at it around this time last year.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch