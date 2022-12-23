Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge gets CRT and VCR filters

The wonderful Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge just got a free update that adds CRT (normal or curved) and VCR filters.

This nostalgia-fuelled update makes the brawler just that little bit more old-school Saturday morning cartoon. Here's how it looks:

Also of note from the update is the addition of dip switches, a throwback to arcade machines whose dip switches let operators adjust game difficult (and rinse your pocket money in the process).

In Shredder's Revenge, the 11 custom arcade mode options let you do things like prevent taunts from refilling your Ninja Power gauge, and have your Super Attacks cost health instead of Ninja Power. It'll even let you and your friends play with the same character, which is bound to cause confusion.

I'm still having a blast with Shredder's Revenge, playing couch co-op with my kids every now and then. It's a brilliant take on the classic Turtles action formula, with nostalgia aplenty for people like me who were obsessed with the series as a kid.

The video below, from Digital Foundry's John Linneman, does a great job of digging into why Shredder's Revenge is so great.

Check out the patch notes in full on Steam.