Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge features six-person multiplayer

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge features six-person multiplayerOut next week.
Cowabunga! The promising-looking Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge got a fresh airing tonight as part of the Summer Game Fest.
In a fresh trailer we saw a previously-unrevealed six-player online and local multiplayer option. Casey Jones is playable, too.
We also got a release date for the game - and it's soon. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge launches for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox including via Game Pass on 16th June.
