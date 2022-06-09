If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge features six-person multiplayer

Out next week.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Cowabunga! The promising-looking Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge got a fresh airing tonight as part of the Summer Game Fest.

In a fresh trailer we saw a previously-unrevealed six-player online and local multiplayer option. Casey Jones is playable, too.

We also got a release date for the game - and it's soon. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge launches for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox including via Game Pass on 16th June.

Watch on YouTube
Heroes in a half shell!

