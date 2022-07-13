Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge sells 1m copies in less than a month

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - the critically acclaimed, retro-inspired beat-em-up from developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu has shifted over 1m copies since it launched a little under a month ago in June.

Shredder's Revenge has, of course, gone down a storm since its release on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC. Eurogamer's Christian Donlan was just one of many to be won over by its charmingly reinvigorated classic side-scrolling brawling action (which comes with a bunch of pleasing mod-cons, including online co-op support for up to six players), calling it a "wonderful thing, colourful, pacey, and filled with perfect Turtles music."

Clearly, with Shredder's Revenge having now officially surpassed the 1m sales mark - as announced on Twitter - plenty of others have equally been in the mood for Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael's retro return.

Watch on YouTube Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge - Gameplay Overview.

"Tribute Games set out to make the ultimate celebration of a chapter in TMNT history that means the world to us, and it's been wonderful to watch the accessible fun of beat-em-ups resonate with longtime fans and genre newcomers alike," Tribute Games co-founder Jean-Francois Major said in a press release accompanying today's news.

"We're thankful for all of the support and encouragement the passionate TMNT community has shown us since the reveal of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge," Major continued, "and we look forward to watching players continue to discover the easter eggs we’ve hidden throughout the game while chaining together some bodacious combos."

If you too have been enjoying Shredder's Revenge and would like to know more about its inception - and indeed the side-scrolling beat 'em up genre's slow-and-steady revival - Eurogamer's Martin Robinson had a little chat with Tribute Games and Dotemu earlier this year. And if you've still not had your fill of turtles in 2022, Konami is also getting in on the action, with its 13-game retro Cowabunga Collection still to come.