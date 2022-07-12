Here's a look at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' retro Cowabunga Collection

Following their well-recieved appearance in last month's Shredder's Revenge, the ever-enduring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles still aren't quite done with video games in 2022; Konami has announced the fearsome foursome are getting their very own compilation of retro titles later this year, and a first look has now emerged.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, as the compilation is known, is being handed by Digital Eclipse and gathers together 13 Konami-developed titles - released for 8-bit and 16-bit home consoles, portables, and arcade in the 80s and 90s - alongside various new quality of life features and supplementary content.

First, the full list of games included in the Cowabunga Collection:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (SNES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SNES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Mega Drive)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Mega Drive)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

Watch on YouTube Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Announcement Trailer.

Of those, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Turtles in Time, The Hyperstone Heist, and Tournament Fighters will feature added online play, with Konami also promising local couch play as part of the collection. Save anytime, rewind, and button mapping features have also been implemented, and the compilation will also include 11 Japanese regional version releases, design documents and art giving a closer look at each game's creation, plus other "historic" media content.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection doesn't have a release date yet, but it's due to launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and Steam - for $39.99 USD, with both physical and digital editions available depending on platform - before the year is through.