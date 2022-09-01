Steam Deck's most played game in August was Vampire Survivors

Valve has announced the top 10 games played on Steam Deck in August, plus another milestone it has reached.

Things are looking smooth for Steam Deck right now. Production is doing well, outperforming Valve's estimates, and people are finally getting their hands on a unit.

To round off August, Valve has revealed the 10 most played games on Steam Deck during the month.

Watch on YouTube Vampire Survivors v0.9 trailer.

Coming out on top was Vampire Survivors, with new release Cult of the Lamb in second. Elden Ring, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Stardew Valley, No Man's Sky, Hades, MultiVersus, Skyrim, and Monster Hunter Rise finished off the list.

And just like that, August is over! Taking a quick look back, here are the top games on Steam Deck for the past month, sorted by total hours played. pic.twitter.com/FuDRLh2XaO — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) August 31, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The end of the month also coincided with another milestone for Steam Deck. Valve announced that 5000 titles have been marked as Verified and Playable as compatibility testing of Steam's extensive library continues.

Oh hey, another big milestone - we just passed 5,000 tested Verified and Playable titles on Steam Deck! Plenty more to go (so many games on Steam), but just wanted to take a moment to celebrate! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/el7iBWdEo8 — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) August 30, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you want to learn more about how the Steam Deck came to be, Valve recently released a booklet containing information on its history, as well as Steam and Valve itself, to celebrate the launch of the handheld PC in Asian countries.