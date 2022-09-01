If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Steam Deck's most played game in August was Vampire Survivors

As the console reaches 5000 verified and playable games.
Steam Deck

Valve has announced the top 10 games played on Steam Deck in August, plus another milestone it has reached.

Things are looking smooth for Steam Deck right now. Production is doing well, outperforming Valve's estimates, and people are finally getting their hands on a unit.

To round off August, Valve has revealed the 10 most played games on Steam Deck during the month.

Vampire Survivors v0.9 trailer.

Coming out on top was Vampire Survivors, with new release Cult of the Lamb in second. Elden Ring, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Stardew Valley, No Man's Sky, Hades, MultiVersus, Skyrim, and Monster Hunter Rise finished off the list.

The end of the month also coincided with another milestone for Steam Deck. Valve announced that 5000 titles have been marked as Verified and Playable as compatibility testing of Steam's extensive library continues.

If you want to learn more about how the Steam Deck came to be, Valve recently released a booklet containing information on its history, as well as Steam and Valve itself, to celebrate the launch of the handheld PC in Asian countries.

