Spider-Man Remastered on PC adds option to link PSN account

Ed Nightingale
Published on

An update to Spider-Man Remastered on PC lets players link their Steam and PlayStation Network accounts.

Doing so will unlock the Resilient Suit and Concussive Blast Gadget in-game, as well as two skill points. Players will also receive news, updates and offers from PlayStation Studios on PC or PlayStation platforms.

Spider-Man Remastered is the first PlayStation game on PC to offer this option, though it looks like Trophy support isn't included. It's unclear if previous games will also be updated with this feature, or if it will be included in future releases like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves.

The update also brings performance improvements and bug fixes.

A performance degradation issue on some hardware configurations with ray tracing enabled has now been prevented.

The display settings now include Intel XeSS - a temporal upscaling technology to improve performance.

The patch also contains changes to improve the quality of ray-traced reflections and squashes some bugs.

The full patch notes are available to read on Steam.

