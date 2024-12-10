Finding the Black Box in GTA Online is one of the last things you need to do in the Black Box File job as part of the Agents of Sabotage Update. Keep in mind the location of this might change and this was our experience with the mission.

After you've found the hacking device, the sonar equipment and haven stolen the weaponised plane it's time to take the target plane down. Once you've managed to crash the plane, you'll need to find the Black Box hidden within - which is what this whole job has been about in GTA Online.

So, on that note, here's where to find the Black Box in GTA Online.

Where to find the Black Box in GTA Online

The Black Box in the crashed plane in GTA Online is in the nose of the plane, but it's blocked by some debris. Once you've dived into the water at the crash site, swim down until you find the two halves of the plane. You don't need to worry about drowning as you've got the scuba gear on.

When you find the two halves of the plane, swim into the shorter half and past the shipping container here. You should notice a faint white circle on the far wall - swim over to this and place the sticky bomb when prompted to do so.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Once you've placed the bomb you'll get a countdown in the bottom right corner of the screen that tells you how long you've got until detonation. In short, swim away as fast as you can!

Place it and swim! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

When the explosion has gone off without taking you with it, there will be a hole in the wall you can swim through.

Head through the wall and the Black Box is the red item right in front of you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Pick this up and then keep to the floor until you hear your next instructions come through from Jodi and Pavel. Also, at this point, we recommend restocking your armor and replenishing your health if you need it.

That's it for now! You won't be too far from completing the Black Box File now, good luck and we hope you enjoy GTA Online Agents of Sabotage.