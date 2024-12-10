How to get and use Vital Energy in Infinity Nikki

Vital Energy is a free daily currency that can be used to get rewards like Insight, Bling, and Eurekas in Infinity Nikki.

You don't have access to all of the ways you can use Vital Energy in Infinity Nikki at once. Instead, you have to progress with the main story to unlock the different Realms associated with different rewards.

To help you make the most of this daily reward system, we've explained how to get Vital Energy in Infinity Nikki and how to use Vital Energy, below.

On this page:

What is Vital Energy in Infinity Nikki?

Vital Energy is that blue flame-like symbol in the upper right-hand corner of your map, and it's a free currency used for getting rewards from the various Realms you access from Warp Spires. What Realm you take on determines what rewards you get.

For example, the Realm of Escalation rewards you with Bling, Thread of Purity, or Shiny Bubbles for trading in spare materials, whereas the Realm of The Dark gives you variations of the Bedrock Crystal resource when you defeat a version of the Bouldy boss. All the Realms are a little different, but they all require you to spend your Vital Energy to claim their rewards.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Vital Energy replenishes constantly at a rate of one every five minutes, capping out at 350. Once you reach this cap, Vital Energy stops accumulating, so make sure you spend as much as you can every day, or you're missing out on even more Realm rewards!

How to get Vital Energy in Infinity Nikki

Here's how to get Vital Energy in Infinity Nikki:

Wait for one point to refill every five minutes.

Spend Energy Crystals.

Use Diamonds to buy Vital Energy.

As Vital Energy keeps on accumulating until its 350 cap, the best way to get it is to just wait for your Vital Energy to refill again after using it.

However, if you need something from a Realm quickly, then you can use an Energy Crystal to instantly get 80 Vital Energy. You can use Energy Crystals from the Vital Energy menu on the map, or the Vital Energy menu when you're inside a Realm.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Energy Crystals are obtained by leveling-up the free and premium tracks of the battle pass (Mira Journey), redeeming some codes, increasing your Mira Level, and advancing your Stylist Rank.

Using Diamonds to buy Vital Energy

Alternatively, although we generally advise against it if you like pulling for outfits on Banners, you can spend your Diamonds to instantly get 80 Vital Energy - but you can only do this six times a day, and the number of Diamonds you have to spend to get Vital Energy increases with each daily purchase.

Here's how much it costs to buy Vital Energy with Diamonds daily:

First daily purchase - 50 Diamonds

Second daily purchase - 100 Diamonds

Third daily purchase - 100 Diamonds

Fourth daily purchase - 150 Diamonds

Fifth daily purchase - 200 Diamonds

Sixth daily purchase - 200 Diamonds

So if you want to buy all six daily Vital Energy top-ups with Diamonds, it'll cost you 800 Diamonds.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

The first exchange of 50 Diamonds is pretty good value, but the next exchanges aren't really worth it in our opinion, as you're still only getting 80 Vital Energy, and the Diamonds you use here are better served buying Revelation Crystals for pulling on the limited-time Banners.

How to use Vital Energy in Infinity Nikki

You have to enter a Realm from a Warp Spire to use Vital Energy in Infinity Nikki. The first type of Realm (the Realm of Escalation) unlocks as part of the Chapter 1 - 'Unexplained Coma Incidents' main quest. You then unlock more Realms as you progress with the story.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Each type of Realm has you spend your Vital Energy in a different way. For example, the Realm of The Dark is a combat challenge where you have to defeat Bouldy before you can spend your Vital Energy to get variations of the Bedrock Crystal resource. Whereas the Realm of Nourishment rewards you with Insight in exchange for trading-in materials along with your Vital Energy.

Where you use your Vital Energy is up to you, depending on your needs at that time! Need more Bling? Go to the Realm of Escalation. More Eurekas? Then it's off for a visit to the Realm of Eureka. Just make sure you spend your Vital Energy somewhere each day (if you are a daily player) so you're not missing out on any rewards before it hits the 350 cap.

Good luck using Vital Energy in Infinity Nikki!