Path of Exile 2 Ancient Vows quest walkthrough, where to find the Sun Clan and Kabala Clan Relic

In Path of Exile 2, the Ancient Vows quest is one of the mysterious missions that you may stumble upon in your journey.

Some quests in Path of Exile 2 are necessary to progress the story and you can't miss them whether you like them or not. On the other hand, some secondary missions are unlocked by collecting specific items. Finding where they are hidden is part of the adventure.

In this Ancient Vows walkthrough, you find a rundown on how to start the quest, where to find the relics, how to complete it, and the rewards you get from this mission.

How to start the Ancient Vows quest in Path of Exile 2 Different from the usual missions you can complete in Path of Exile 2, the Ancient Vows quest starts after either the Sun Clan Relic or the Kabala Clan Relic is found. Once you obtain the first relic, the Ancient Vows quest will appear in your list of quests with the brief, cryptic description 'Find a use for the relics'. Image credit: Eurogamer/Grinding Gear Games The completionist spirit is all fired up or you just want to look for some cool rewards and plan on completing this quest, then you must first reach Act II in the game and follow the storyline for some time. Once you have access to the Desert Map and can visit a few locations with the caravan, you start looking for this quest.

Where to find the Sun Clan Relic in Path of Exile 2 The Sun Clan Relic can be found in The Bone Pits map, a grim area filled with the remains of unknown beings, with lots of bones - as the name suggested - giving a fairly stark tone to the place. To get your hands on the relic, you will need to explore the area and kill enemies until the relic drops from one of them. Since the Sun Clan Relic is not a certain drop from a specific enemy, don't spare one single foe. Image credit: Eurogamer/Grinding Gear Games When looking for the relic, scan the bodies more than once after you have defeated the enemies. It's common for items to be hard to identify among the remains of skeletons and other creatures you fight in the game. Because you have the A Theft of Ivory to complete in this quest, you have an extra motivation to open the whole map and kill every enemy that appears in front of you.

Where to find the Kabala Clan Relic in Path of Exile 2 Similar to the process of finding the Sun Clan Relic, locating the Kabala Clan Relic involves defeating every foe that crosses your path until this special item drops. The region where you can find these creatures is called Keth. This is a dangerous desert where sand monsters surprise you and get you trapped. Image credit: Eurogamer/Grinding Gear Games Keth is a Level 23 region and you should consider if you are strong enough to face the enemies in this region. Otherwise, if you haven't already, consider looking for the Sun Clan Relic first. You inevitably end up visiting Keth because of the The City of Seven Waters quest which is your list at this point of the game.

How to complete the Ancient Vows quest in Path of Exile 2 With the Sun Clan Relic and the Kabala Clan Relic in your inventory, you need to visit the Valley of the Titans region. Just like the other two locations, you have the A Crown of Stone quest to complete there, making visiting it a mandatory step in Act II. Image credit: Eurogamer/Grinding Gear Games The exact location you're looking for in the Valley of the Titans is a small altar in front of a statue, right beside the map's waypoint. You might have to explore the region a little bit before finding the location. Once you get there, interact with the altar and place the two relics on it. For those playing on PC, you need to hold ALT, drag and put the relic into their right spot. With the two relics placed, the Ancient Vows quest is complete.