Finding the hacking device in GTA Online is part of the Black Box File job in the Agents of Sabotage update. This guide is showing you where to find the hacking device in Banning and plant it at the LSIA, though it's possible there is another location for this mission.

Getting and planting the device is one of three set-up tasks for this GTA Online job and finding the device is just the beginning. You then need to avoid being seen by cameras to plant it properly, otherwise most of the LSPD will be on you.

Without further ado, here's how to find the hacking device and avoid the cameras in GTA Online.

On this page:

How to find the hacking device in GTA Online

To find the hacking device for the Black Box File in GTA Online you need to follow the quest marker to the hideout in Banning.

When you get to the hideout, head in through the entrance near the bridge and take out the guards as you go. We recommend using the nearby cars and concrete walls as cover while you do so.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Then, once it's clear, head inside and you should see some concrete tubes stacked on your left.

The hacking device is on a table to your left by a lamp, just in front of the concrete tubes.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Once you've grabbed this, make a swift exit and head to the LSIA. Of course people will be following you, but you can outrun them and even if you don't lose them, they shouldn't follow you into the LSIA.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

How to plant the hacking device and avoid the cameras in GTA Online

When you get into the LSIA you need to plant the hacking device at the top of the tower without being spotted by the cameras.

To plant the device without being seen by the cameras, drive around to the north side of the tower and open up your map. Zoom into where you currently are and you should be able to see three cameras around the tower itself:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

You need to avoid being seen by these, so keep an eye on your mini-map to watch where the cameras are pointing. If you're caught in the blue sections coming from the cameras on the map, you'll be caught and the cops will be alerted.

To get up the tower undetected, wait for the two cameras either side of the tower to be facing away from you and then head through the gates at the bottom of the north side of the tower.

From here, climb up the electrical box to your right and quickly make your way up the first ladder in front of you. Once you're around halfway up the ladder you'll be out of sight of the cameras.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Keep climbing to the top of the tower and, when prompted, plant the hacking device.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Once you've done this, head back down the ladders but be careful on the last one as you'll be back in view of the cameras when you hit the ground. Without being seen, make a quick exit and once you're clear of the LSIA you'll have completed this task.

That's it for now! If you're looking to do more preparations for the Black Box File in GTA Online, check out our page showing you how to find the Sonar Equipment.