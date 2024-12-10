Warhammer 40K officially coming to film and TV screens with Amazon Studios

Games Workshop and Amazon Studios have now officially finalised their plans to bring Warhammer 40K to film and TV screens.

The companies have long been in discussion, with actor and Warhammer superfan Henry Cavill set to star and executive produce thanks to his "lore expertise".

Now we have an official statement, with Games Workshop offering Amazon the exclusive rights to both films and television series, as well as merchandising rights.

The legal notice adds: "Production processes in respect of films and television series may take a number of years."

However, a more casual statement to the community notes that multiple "stories" are planned, with synopsis and ordering finalised. The first project is "about to go into development proper" - the script is next on the agenda.

"Of course, as with all carefully crafted things, this all takes time... and trust us when we say, everyone involved is las-focused on getting it all just right," reads the statement.

Cavill also shared the news on Instagram, together with his own "pilgrimage" back to the model shop where he bought his first Warhammer models.

"My incredible team and I, alongside the brilliant minds at Games Workshop, have been working away in concept rooms, breaking down approaches to the enormity and magnificence of the Warhammer world," he wrote in the post.

"Together, we've been sifting through the plethora of incredible characters and poring over old tomes and texts. Our combined efforts have led us to a fantastic place to start our Universe, which has been agreed upon by those up on high at both Amazon and Games Workshop. That starting place shall, for now, remain a secret. Watch this space, though - more to come in time!"

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This won't be the first time the companies work together, though, as there's a Warhammer 40K episode in Amazon's forthcoming Secret Level series.

To celebrate the series, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine is one of a handful of games available for free through Amazon Prime Gaming this December.

Its sequel, released earlier this year, was hugely successful, becoming the most successful Steam launch for the Warhammer 40K series.

However, comments supposedly from the CEO of developer Saber Interactive raised eyebrows for stating that games should be about "glory kills" instead of "imposing morals on gamers".