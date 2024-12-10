Is this Switch 2? Accessory maker pulls trailer showing blurry mockup of Nintendo's next console design

A maker of gaming hardware accessories has removed a trailer that showed the blurry outline of what was clearly intended to be Nintendo's under-wraps Switch 2.

Accessories manufacturer Satisfye is the next company to begin selling peripherals for Switch 2 - even though Nintendo is yet to formally announce the Switch successor or detail how it'll look.

Product pages for the ZenGrip 2, a Switch 2 console grip, and a carry case for Nintendo's next console are still live. (Neither specifically use the name "Switch" anywhere, though state they are "Made for Next Gen Console" with the image of a current-gen Switch.)

However, a trailer for the products which featured hardware docked into the Switch 2 grip has now been removed - although not before the internet took notice.

It's worth noting that the ZenGrip 2's product page states that it is an "Expected Design" and that the accessory "will be tuned to final specifications". That said, now only three months (at most) away from Switch 2 finally being shown, the device's form factor is fairly well known.

While some console companies do share product specifications with third-parties ahead of launch to speed up peripheral production, it's likely we've already seen a relatively-final version of Switch 2 via previous leaks.

Purported images of the Switch 2 shell have been floating around online for several months, which Digital Foundry dubbed as "almost certainly real". These show a console almost identical in form factor to the current Switch, albeit with a larger screen size, a second small button on the right Joy-Con, and what look to be magnet attachments on each Joy-Con's side.

3D-printed plans for Switch 2 based on leaks also exist, which fans have been 3D printing versions of for months just for kicks.

Has ZenGrip 2 got insider knowledge? Is it simply trying to get ahead of the competition with a neat stunt to gain attention? Or why not both?

Nintendo is yet to announce any details of its next console, other than to confirm it will announce Switch 2 properly before 31st March 2025, the end of its current financial year.