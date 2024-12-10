Baldur's Gate, Neverwinter Nights and other CRPG classics now available on Humble Bundle

Humble Bundle has launched a new charity bundle focused on classic CRPGs, including the original Baldur's Gate and its sequel.

Also included is Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader, which was released last year and received a DLC back in September. It was developed by Pathfinder studio Owlcat.

Indeed, Owlcat and Beamdog are responsible for all 12 games in the bundle, which also includes Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and Pathfinder: Kingmaker (and their season passes), Neverwinter Nights, and Icewind Dale.

The bundle is available for £23.87 or more - or less if Rogue Trader is removed. As with all Humble bundles, it's raising money for charity, here the Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund. And as ever, for full transparency, Humble Bundle is owned by Ziff Davis, which is also the parent company of Eurogamer.

The bundle also includes an 85 percent discount for Mythforce, Beamdog's roguelike adventure inspired by Saturday morning cartoons.

You'll need to be quick though: the offer ends tomorrow, 11th December.

The Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund "provides need-based financial scholarships as well as mentorship to girls and young women interested in pursuing video game development summer camps, workshops and undergraduate degree programmes".

"Rogue Trader nails the 40k setting and provides an appropriately massive narrative filled with meaty tactical combat, though some bugs and poor performance hold it back," reads our Eurogamer Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader review from earlier this year.