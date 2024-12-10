The Talos Principle gets "radically overhauled reawakening" in new definitive edition

First-person puzzler The Talos Principle is set to receive a "radically overhauled reawakening" in a new, definitive edition.

The Talos Principle: Reawakened, as it's suitably known, will feature an all-new chapter as well as visual and quality of life improvements courtesy of Unreal Engine 5.

It's coming in early 2025 to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, once again courtesy of developer Croteam and publisher Devolver Digital. Check out the trailer below.

The original game's DLC Road To Gehenna will be included, while the new chapter In The Beginning will expand the narrative with an origin story.

A new level editor will also be added, aimed at the modding community, though this will only be in the PC version.

Developer commentary, meanwhile, will provide a behind the scenes look at development.

The game will follow last year's sequel The Talos Principle 2: "an ambitious sequel that explores bold, if unambiguous territory in its philosophical robot puzzling", according to our Eurogamer review.

The Talos Principle was first released in 2014 on PC, with multiple console versions following. It received critical acclaim for its challenging puzzles and philosophical musings.