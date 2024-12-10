Path of Exile 2 "not rewarding enough", its developer admits amid incoming changes

Path of Exile 2 is "not rewarding enough", developer Grinding Gear Games has admitted, amid a plan to "urgently" update the game.

An extensive post on the game's community forum details a number of changes based on feedback from the game's launch weekend last week. Some changes have already been implemented, while others will be deployed in a future patch.

"There are lots more things coming," reads the post. "The list in this post are some of the things we felt needed to be more urgently addressed."

A major sticking point is that the game is "not rewarding enough", with a plan to alter items, rare monsters, currency, and map mods.

"This is an area that we have to be very careful when adjusting because it's very hard to reduce drops if we increase them by too much," said the developer.

The rewards given for defeating rare monsters have been boosted, which should improve the endgame. Specifically, the rarity bonus per rare mod has been doubled, the quantity bonus per rare mod has increased by 10 percent, and there's an increased chance of rare monsters inherently having more modifiers.

"These changes will cause rare monster rewards to naturally scale up as you get to higher levels because the number of mods a monster can have increases throughout the campaign and into endgame," the post reads.

Further, the drop rates of various currencies have been raised, while the rewards for the added difficulty of map mods have been "significantly increased".

Other changes to Path of Exile 2 include: an improvement to dodging to prevent players becoming trapped as often; new checkpoints have been added to prevent retreading old ground; the 'Move Only' command no longer namelocks to prevent characters attacking in the wrong direction; and rare monsters will appear on the minimap more easily to boost endgame progression.

The full list of changes can be viewed on the Path of Exile 2 forum.

Ahead of the game's release last weekend, Path of Exile 2's director warned of possible queues and server issues. Despite this, the game got off to a great start on Steam - it reached a peak of 578,569 concurrent players, according to SteamDB.

"Path of Exile 2 is flexing its blockbuster chops here, and showing it's worthy of all the expectation heaped upon it, and capable of confronting the biggest action RPG titans head-on," reads our Path of Exile 2 early access review-in-progress.