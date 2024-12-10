Finding the Sonar Equipment in GTA Online is part of the Black Box File job in the Agents of Sabotage update. This guide is showing you where to find the Sonar Equipment at the docks near Rancho, though it's possible there are other locations for this mission.

This piece of equipment is one part of three separate things you need to find in order to pull this job off and, not only is it well guarded, you're only given a vague direction in which to look for it - perfect. Luckily, once you know where it is, stealing it couldn't be easier.

Without further ado, here's how to find the Sonar Equipment in GTA Online.

How to find the Sonar Equipment in GTA Online

To find the Sonar Equipment for the Black Box File in GTA Online you need to head down to the Docks near Rancho/Dutch London Street and find the Tug Boat docked here. Follow the quest marker to get to the general area from the Darnell Bros Garment Factory.

When you're at the docks, you'll find the Tug Boat is the only large boat currently moored there. There's a small speedboat near it and we've marked its exact location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

The Sonar Equipment is in a box on deck at the front nose of the boat. Now, of course this isn't unguarded so we recommend finding a way up to street level and then finding cover to pick off the guards one by one. This makes it much easier to access the box and steal the equipment.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Once you've found the box at the nose of the boat, open it and steal the Sonar Equipment inside.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

At this point more guards will start to arrive, so re-equip your weapons. Don't worry, you'll still have the Sonar Equipment even if you're not carrying it. Now, all that's left to do is get back to the Garment Factory in one piece - it's possible to outrun the cars chasing you, so don't engage in a fight unless you have to.

That's it for now! We hope you enjoy causing havoc in GTA Online Agents of Sabotage.