Marvel's Spider-Man PC mod brings back Peter Parker's original face

Swinging when you're winning.
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Marvel's Spider-Man made its way to PC earlier in the year, and along with it a multitude of mods have swung onto the scene.

Now, one such mod has given the game a literal face lift, by replacing the new model of Peter Parker with that of the game's original PlayStation 4 one.

Watch on YouTube
Marvel's Spider Man Remastered PC gets the Digital Foundry tech review

This mod was uploaded to Nexus mods by DaigronCDM. Known as the 'John Bubniak - PS4 face restoration mod', it does exactly as you'd expect. It makes Peter Parker look more like John Bubniak, Spidey's original face model before the character was redesigned to look more like actor Yuri Lowenthal.

You can see some stills of this mod in action below.

Sometimes, you just need a new perspective on things.
You looking at me?

Another mod that we should highlight here is a first person mod.

This Spider-Man mod from jedijosh920 (via PC Gamer) lets users experience "realistic first person web swinging". It is as upsetting on the stomach as you'd imagine, so take some Kwells before having a look at the video below, which shows the mod in action.

I need to have a little lie down now.

Following its release last month, Spider-Man Remastered saw the second highest concurrent player peak on Steam for PlayStation Studios, only sitting behind God of War.

Digital Foundry's Alex commented that this PC release "turned out beautifully" following its launch.

"While a little more polish is required to get the game fully into shape, the release you'll be playing today definitely hits the spot," he wrote in his tech review from August.

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

