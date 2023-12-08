If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Hideo Kojima documentary Connecting Worlds releases worldwide this spring

Via Disney+.

Hideo Kojima Connecting Worlds promo image showing the silhouette of Kojima's head (from the side). Inside this silhouette is the shape of Death Stranding's courier Sam Porter Bridges.
Image credit: Hideo Kojima
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Connecting Worlds will be released across the globe in the spring of next year, via Disney+.

The Hideo Kojima documentary is said to promise a "creative journey into the mind of a video games icon", giving us a "rare insight" into Kojima's creative process.

Many famous faces have contributed to this project, including the likes of Norman Reedus - who is currently working with Kojima on Death Stranding's sequel - and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

OD - TGA 2023 Teaser Trailer.

In an earlier teaser for Connecting Worlds, Reedus likened working with Kojima akin to "stepping into Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory with Willy Wonka".

Elsewhere in the world of Kojima, the creator showed up at last night's Game Awards, where he introduced his upcoming game OD after stepping through a door set piece in dramatic fashion, because Kojima.

Kojima described his forthcoming Xbox release as "a game and at the same time a movie and at the same time a new form of media". He has been working on OD alongside director Jordan Peele, whose name you will likely recognise from films such as Nope and Get Out.

You can see a teaser for OD in the video above. It is as bamboozling as you would expect from a Kojima trailer.

For more from last night, be sure to check out our Game Awards round-up here.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Death Stranding 2

Video Game

OD

Video Game

Related topics
Action Adventure Blockbuster Kojima Productions Shooter
About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments