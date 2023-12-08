Hideo Kojima documentary Connecting Worlds releases worldwide this spring

Connecting Worlds will be released across the globe in the spring of next year, via Disney+.

The Hideo Kojima documentary is said to promise a "creative journey into the mind of a video games icon", giving us a "rare insight" into Kojima's creative process.

Many famous faces have contributed to this project, including the likes of Norman Reedus - who is currently working with Kojima on Death Stranding's sequel - and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

OD - TGA 2023 Teaser Trailer.

In an earlier teaser for Connecting Worlds, Reedus likened working with Kojima akin to "stepping into Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory with Willy Wonka".

My documentary film "HIDEO KOJIMA: CONNECTING WORLDS" which had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in June, will be distributed worldwide in the spring of 2024.

The film will be distributed exclusively on Disney+. Directed and photographed by Glen…

Elsewhere in the world of Kojima, the creator showed up at last night's Game Awards, where he introduced his upcoming game OD after stepping through a door set piece in dramatic fashion, because Kojima.

Kojima described his forthcoming Xbox release as "a game and at the same time a movie and at the same time a new form of media". He has been working on OD alongside director Jordan Peele, whose name you will likely recognise from films such as Nope and Get Out.

You can see a teaser for OD in the video above. It is as bamboozling as you would expect from a Kojima trailer.

