If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Hideo Kojima documentary Connecting Worlds gets official trailer

Promises a "creative journey into the mind of a video games icon".

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

PlayStation and Kojima Productions have released a new trailer for their Hideo Kojima documentary, which is said to promise a "creative journey into the mind of a video games icon".

Known as Connecting Worlds, this documentary will provide us with a "rare insight" into Kojima's creative process, with the likes of Norman Reedus - currently working with Kojima on Death Stranding's sequel DS2 - and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro contributing to the upcoming production.

In a short trailer, which you can see below, Reedus likens working with Kojima to "stepping into Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory with Willy Wonka". Meanwhile, on screen text proclaims Kojima as being "widely regarded as the first auteur of video games". From what I can tell, this documentary will cover Kojima's experience founding Kojima Productions as well as his creative process.

Watch on YouTube
Presenting the official trailer for Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds.

As for when it will be available to watch, the above trailer simply states it is "coming soon". The documentary will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival later this month.

In the meantime, Kojima has been busy with Death Stranding's sequel, which was officially announced at The Game Awards last year (after Reedus let the news slip ahead of schedule, something Kojima later teased the actor about).

Since then, the creator has been occasionally releasing shots of its actors and behind the scenes peeks, although, in classic Kojima fashion, we still know very little about the actual game itself.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch