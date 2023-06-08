Hideo Kojima documentary Connecting Worlds gets official trailer

PlayStation and Kojima Productions have released a new trailer for their Hideo Kojima documentary, which is said to promise a "creative journey into the mind of a video games icon".

Known as Connecting Worlds, this documentary will provide us with a "rare insight" into Kojima's creative process, with the likes of Norman Reedus - currently working with Kojima on Death Stranding's sequel DS2 - and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro contributing to the upcoming production.

In a short trailer, which you can see below, Reedus likens working with Kojima to "stepping into Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory with Willy Wonka". Meanwhile, on screen text proclaims Kojima as being "widely regarded as the first auteur of video games". From what I can tell, this documentary will cover Kojima's experience founding Kojima Productions as well as his creative process.

As for when it will be available to watch, the above trailer simply states it is "coming soon". The documentary will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival later this month.

In the meantime, Kojima has been busy with Death Stranding's sequel, which was officially announced at The Game Awards last year (after Reedus let the news slip ahead of schedule, something Kojima later teased the actor about).

Since then, the creator has been occasionally releasing shots of its actors and behind the scenes peeks, although, in classic Kojima fashion, we still know very little about the actual game itself.