Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

BioShock creator Ken Levine's Judas glimpsed again

No lie.

A mysterious female character with long hair in the game Judas.
Image credit: Ghost Story Games
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on
6 comments

Tonight brought a fresh look at Judas, the first new game from BioShock creator Ken Levine in over a decade, and the first ever to come from his studio Ghost Story Games.

A new trailer shown during Sony's PlayStation State of Play suggested Judas was set in a futuristic world where everyone's thoughts are recorded - and shown off on a series of screens.

All these thoughts are "planted in your brain like weeds in a garden", a character who looks slightly similar to BioShock Infinite's Elizabeth suggests, revealing that she's going to help free people from this.

Cover image for YouTube videoJudas - Story Trailer | PS5 Games
Our latest look at Judas.

We then see more of the Judas we've seen before - a very BioShock-y mix of robot turrets, plasmid-style powers and gunplay.

"Fix what you broke," the game's tagline states.

There's still no word on a release date, though we're expecting Judas to launch this financial year - before April 2025.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon. Tom joined Eurogamer in 2010 following a stint running a Nintendo fansite, and still owns two GameCubes. He also still plays Pokémon Go every day.

Comments