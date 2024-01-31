BioShock creator Ken Levine's Judas glimpsed again

Tonight brought a fresh look at Judas, the first new game from BioShock creator Ken Levine in over a decade, and the first ever to come from his studio Ghost Story Games.

A new trailer shown during Sony's PlayStation State of Play suggested Judas was set in a futuristic world where everyone's thoughts are recorded - and shown off on a series of screens.

All these thoughts are "planted in your brain like weeds in a garden", a character who looks slightly similar to BioShock Infinite's Elizabeth suggests, revealing that she's going to help free people from this.

Judas - Story Trailer | PS5 Games Our latest look at Judas.

We then see more of the Judas we've seen before - a very BioShock-y mix of robot turrets, plasmid-style powers and gunplay.

"Fix what you broke," the game's tagline states.

There's still no word on a release date, though we're expecting Judas to launch this financial year - before April 2025.