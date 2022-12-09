Ken Levine's new game looks like BioShock in space

Tonight has finally brought us a look at what BioShock creator Ken Levine has been busy building - and it looks like a demented BioShock set in space.

Titled as Judas and set for launch at some point in the future on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, the game is the first to come from Levine's studio Ghost Story Games since he shut down his former studio Irrational Games after shipping BioShock Infinite.

A brief first look at Judas featured many familiar elements for BioShock fans: elemental powers conjured from your fingertips, twisted Americana designs, creepy robots...

Our first look at Ken Levine's Judas.

Introducing the project tonight at The Game Awards 2022, host Geoff Keighley noted that he had played several hours of the game already and that the trailer provided an accurate portrayal of what it would be like - although there are also elements of its narrative gameplay yet to be revealed.

Earlier this year, Levine came under fire from former team members who criticised his studio leadership and inability to launch a new project after more than eight years.