BioShock creator's next game, Judas, to be released by March 2025

Judas, the next game from BioShock creator Ken Levine, is set to be released by March 2025.

From developer Ghost Story Games, the game was first shown at The Game Awards last December and looks to include many familiar features to BioShock fans. It's set for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The release date news comes from Take-Two's latest earnings report, which states the publisher will release 87 games between fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2025 (ending March that year).

Judas - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

IGN confirmed with Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick that Judas is included in that number.

When asked about potential delays to those 87 games, Zelnick admitted: "We did have some slippage in the last few years.

"We feel really stable right now. I feel great about our upcoming schedule. Of course there's always the possibility of some slippage but the teams seem to be functioning really well and I'm optimistic about delivering great titles to the marketplace on an ongoing basis."

Following the earnings report, the publisher has announced a "cost reduction program" after its most recent releases sold poorly.

"We're seeing softness in the overall market," said Zelnick. "Our titles are performing, we've gotten great review scores, we've gotten terrific critical acclaim. And one after another, we've been delivering hits into the current market.

"However, we are seeing softness in terms of consumer demand, particularly for console products and recurrent consumer spending related to console products."