Zenless Zone Zero is almost upon us and, once it's here, you can live your life in the city by hanging out with your team or you can seek out the hidden dangers of Hollows as a Proxy (one of the few people skilled enough to survive the dangers that lurk there).

You can curate your own team that will fight beside you in Zenless Zone Zero so you can make sure you're acommpanied by the very best. As exciting as this all sounds, we still need to get to the release date!

With that in mind, here are the Zenless Zone Zero release times for the global launch day.

Zenless Zone Zero Release Time

Zenless Zone Zero releases on Thursday, 4th July 2024 at 3am (BST) for iOS, Android, PC and PS5. Due to time zone differences, it will release in the United States on Wednesday 3rd July 2024 at 7pm (PT).

For other time zones, here are the Zenless Zone release times:

UK - Thursday 4th July, 3am (BST)

- Thursday 4th July, 3am (BST) Europe - Thursday 4th July, 4am (CEST)

- Thursday 4th July, 4am (CEST) East Coast US - Wednesday 3rd July, 10pm (ET)

- Wednesday 3rd July, 10pm (ET) Central US - Wednesday 3rd July, 9pm (CT)

- Wednesday 3rd July, 9pm (CT) West Coast US - Wednesday 3rd July, 7pm (PT)

- Wednesday 3rd July, 7pm (PT) Australia - Thursday 4th July, 12pm (AET)

- Thursday 4th July, 12pm (AET) Japan - Thursday 4th July, 11am (JST)

Image credit: HoYoverse

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Zenless Zone Zero content, check out our pre-download guide to learn when you can start preparing for launch day and our system requirements page to see if your system can run it!