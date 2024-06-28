There are numerous talented Voice Actors in Zenless Zone Zero who have leant their talents to bringing the cast of characters to life.

Currently, we only know some of the characters in Zenless Zone Zero but they all look like they'll have their uses when it comes to surviving the dangerous adventure ahead of you.

Without further ado, here's the Zenless Zone Zero Voice Actors and Cast list.

Zenless Zone Zero Voice Actors list

Lucy - Courtney Lin

Lucy is part of the Sons of Calydon and carries around a bat with brass knuckles attached to the handles (you do not want to mess with her!)

Zhu Yuan - Mace

Zhu Yuan is the Leader of Public Security's Criminal Investigation Special Reponse Team and carries herself with an air of strength as well as reliability.

Hoshimi Miyabi - Koshimizu Ami

Hoshimi Miyabi is part of Section Six and is the head of Hollow Special Operations there. Not only that, but she's also the successor of a well-known martial art family from New Eridu. Also, she has swords, many, many, many swords.

Soukaku - Machico

Soukaku is also part of Section Six and, though you'd be forgiven for assuming otherwise, is strong in combat. Classed as one of the Section's 'assets', she loves eating and is very much against other people wasting food!

Ben Bigger - Hamada Kenji

Ben Bigger is part of Belobog Heavy Industries who likes fish (especially caviar) and has paws that will easily swipe you down in an instant. However, despite his clear talent in combat, Ben is often found doing math. You could say, he's a 'beary' good ally to have.

Anton Ivanov - Kamio Shinichiro

Another member of Belobog Heavy Industries, Anton Ivanov is a senior staff member and an onsite project manager that's always ready to face anything he's presented with. Despite his brash outwards appearance, Anton is rather sweet and won't hesitate to help you.

Koleda Belobog - Iguchi Yuka

Koleda Belobog is the current president of Belobog Heavy Industries (I guess the name sort of gave it away huh?). Though noticably shorter than some other characters, Koleda still packs a punch - mainly because of the gigantic hammer she lugs around.

Von Lycaon - Kobayashi Chikahiro

Von Lycaon is part of Victoria Housekeeping Co. and is one of their most trusted attendants which makes him a good choice for any team he's needed on. Labelled as a 'true gentleman' in most cases, Von's internal animal will show itself when in danger.

Corin Wickes - Igarashi Hiromi

Corin Wickes is also part of Victoria Housekeeping Co. but is deeply shy and unsure of herself, though many compliment her dilligence in her duty as well as her dedication to helping those in need - she really can't believe those compliments are for her!

Nekomiya Mana - Hara Sayuri

Part of the Cunning Hares AKA Gentle House, Nekomiya Mana is a bit of trickster and has no issues about exploring dangerous areas. Like Ben, Nekoyima loves fish and is rather athletic (though that's the end of the cat stereotype). By the way, she's taken your wallet.

Soldier 11 - Fujii Yukiyo

Soldier 11 (no, really, that's their name) is part of Obol Squad. Described as a loyal and model soldier that follows orders (though, that's her describing herself) it seems that Soldier 11 is striving to be their very best.

Billy Kid - Yuu Hayashi

Billy Kid is another member of the Cunning Hares AKA Gentle House and is a handsome cyborg (we're just going to move past that). The cyborg enjoys watching TV, though his favourite show is said to be Starlight Knights. He has two custom-made high caliber revolvers that he takes wherever he goes.

Nicole Demara - Yu Serizawa

Nicole is the leader of the Cunning Hares AKA Gentle House and will take on any comissions to do with the Hollow. Known for being cunning, her all-in approach to jobs has meant she's been blacklisted by a few clients - which could be a good or bad thing if she's on your team, only time will tell.

Anby Demara - Atsumi Tanezaki

Anby Demara is also a member of the Cunning Hares AKA Gentle House. With a mysterious past that she never talks about, Anby relies heavily on Nicole for emotional support ever since she brought her into the Cunning Hares. That being said, Anby is efficient in combat which leads some to suspect she's had a lot of training...

Ellen Joe - Wakayama Shion

Part of the Victoria House Keeping Co., Ellen Joe prefers to keep things simple but defintely seems to find working an inconvenience. She counters this by taking breaks to 'minimise the annoyance of working'.

Alexandrina - Arai Satomi

Alexandrina is also part of Victoria House Keeping Co, though many refer to her as Rina, seems to be musical. Described as being elegant but powerful, it's fair to assume that she's got more than a few tricks up her sleeves.

Grace Howard - Shiraishi Haruka

Finally, Grace Howard is part of Belobog Heavy Industries and has been described by her colleagues as a caring and intelligent person. These two traits make her sound like a good companion in the field, sometimes brain really does beat brawn.

