Zenless Zone Zero best Koleda build

Koleda is an S-Rank Fire character with the Stun Speciality in Zenless Zone Zero who you get on the Star-Studded Cast Banner, and by losing the 50/50 on a limited-time character's Banner.

You can also pick Koleda as your free regular S-Rank character after pulling 300 times on the Star-Studded Cast Banner in Zenless Zone Zero.

Whether you have her, or plan on picking her, it's good to know the best Koleda build in Zenless Zone Zero so you can make the most out of her kit. This includes the best Koleda Drive Discs, the best Koleda weapon, and the best Koleda teams to use.

If it's more general information you're after, then be sure to check out our Koleda materials and kit page for details on her Core Passives, what materials you need to Promote her, and what you need to level-up Koleda's Skills.

On this page:

Best Koleda Build

We have more detailed explanations and alternative picks below, but at a glance, here's what we consider the best Koleda build in Zenless Zone Zero:

Best Weapon : S-Rank Hellfire Gears.

: S-Rank Hellfire Gears. Best Drive Disc Set : 4-piece Shockstar Disco and 2-piece Swing Jazz.

: 4-piece Shockstar Disco and 2-piece Swing Jazz. Best team: Soldier 11 and Ben.

How to play Koleda

The main trick with playing Koleda is to activate her EX Special Attack as often as possible, so Koleda implants a debuff that increases the enemies' Chain Attack damage while they're Stunned. Koledas EX Special attack also increases the Daze she deals if the Furnace Fire effect is active. This is why having a lot of Energy Regen is so important for Koleda.

Image credit: HoYoverse

The other essential part of Koleda's kit is this Furnace Fire buff, which Koleda gets after using a Quick Assist, EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate. With Furnace Fire, Koleda can launch an enhanced Basic Attack after the second hit, consuming the effect to deal massive Fire Damage and increase the Daze she deals. Additionally, like we mentioned above, Furnace Fire increases the Daze her EX Special attack deals when it's active.

So, your two main goals with Koleda are to get Furnace Fire as often as possible, and activate her EX Special Attack as often as possible. All of this helps Koleda Stun as quickly as she can, while increasing the damage enemies take.

Best Koleda teams

Soldier 11. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Koleda's best team is with Ben and Soldier 11, but Lucy can slot into Ben's position without a huge loss in team synergy.

Soldier 11 is highly recommended to run alongside her because Soldier 11 gets a Fire damage boost when attacking Stunned enemies, and Koleda is a Fire character with the Stun Speciality. Ben boosts the damage of most of Koleda's attacks, and the Daze multiplier on her Basic Attack - which is why he's such a good character to use with her.

The reason using Lucy instead of Ben isn't such a huge loss, however, is because of Lucy's team-wide attack buff and sub DPS capabilities. This can make up for Koleda's missing Ben boost, as long as Lucy is built correctly. As a Support, Lucy can also trigger Quick Assist, and using Koleda for your Quick Assists gives her Furnace Fire, a core part of her kit that you want to activate often.

If you don't have Soldier 11, we recommend using another Attack character, or even Lucy, if you want to double-down on boosting Koleda as much as possible, turning her into a bit of a DPS character herself. Anton can work in this Attack role, as he's in the Belobog Heavy Industries Faction, but you need to make sure his build triggers Shock quickly if you want him doing any real damage. Combining Shock and Burning here will create the Disorder reaction too, which deals a lot of damage.

Best Koleda Drive Discs

We think the 4-piece Shockstar Disco is the best Drive Disc set for Koleda in Zenless Zone Zero, as its 2-piece increases Impact, and its 4-piece inflicts 20% more Daze on a main target enemy - both very useful for speeding up Koleda's stun time, and damage.

Alternatively, you could equip the 4-Piece Swing Jazz Drive Disc set on Koleda, as its 2-piece increases Energy Regen, and its 4-piece increases all squad members' damage for 12 seconds when Koleda launches a Chain Attack or Ultimate. A very good general support set, but overall, we think Shockstar Disco benefits Koleda more, as you want to Stun enemies as often as possible to inflict her debuff on them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

We do recommend you use Swing Jazz in your 2-piece slot, however, to get that boost to Energy Regen. You could also slot the 2-piece Inferno Metal set here instead, if you want Koleda to deal a little more Fire damage, but Swing Jazz will almost always benefit Koleda more, as you want to activate her EX Special Attack as often as possible.

Best Koleda weapons

S-Rank Hellfire Gears is Koleda's best weapon in Zenless Zone Zero because of its passive Impact boost, and Energy Regen when Koleda is off-field It also increases Koleda's Impact for 10 seconds after she uses her EX Special Attack (something you'll want to do often with Koleda).

Hellfire Gears. | Image credit: HoYoverse

If you don't have Hellfire Gears, you can use S-Rank The Restrained instead for it's passive Impact boost and further stackable Impact buffs when Koleda hits and enemy.

We think Steam Oven is Koleda's best A-Rank W-Engine, as it gives her a lot of passive Energy Regen, and increases her Impact for every 10 Energy she accumulates, stacking up to eight times. If you don't have Steam Oven, then Precious Fossilized Core or Six Shooter can work for their Impact boosts that work well with Koleda's kit. Just keep in mind that Precious Fossilized Core doesn't work as well when you're up against single or duo-target boss enemies.

Until you get one of these options, we recommend using the B-Rank Vortex Hatchet for its passive Energy Regen boost, and Impact buff when Koleda enters the field.

All the best building Koleda in Zenless Zone Zero!