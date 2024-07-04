Zenless Zone Zero Koleda materials and Mindscape Cinema

Koleda is an S-Rank Fire character with the Stun speciality who debuted in Zenless Zone Zero during its 1.0 launch.

Koleda is featured as one the boosted S-Rank characters in the the permanent Star-Studded Cast Banner in Zenless Zone Zero, and you can also get Koleda by losing the 50/50 chance to get a character on their limited-time Banner.

If you want to prepare for if you get her, we've detailed Koleda's Promotion materials, and Skill and Attack materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also included a brief summary of Koleda's kit and Mindscape Cinema.

Koleda's kit

Koleda is an S-Rank Fire character with the Stun speciality who deals Strike-type damage.

Keeping in mind that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, here's a very brief summary of Koleda's kit in Zenless Zone Zero:

Attribute : Fire.

: Fire. Speciality : Stun.

: Stun. Damage Type : Strike.

: Strike. Rarity : S-Rank.

: S-Rank. Image credit: HoYoverse Passive Core Skill : Demolition Hammer - When Koleda uses her EX Special Attack or consumes Furnace Fire to use an enhanced Basic Attack, the Daze she deals increases by 40%.

: Demolition Hammer - When Koleda uses her EX Special Attack or consumes Furnace Fire to use an enhanced Basic Attack, the Daze she deals increases by 40%. Additional Core Skill : Belobog Management - When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: When the explosion from Koleda's EX Special Attack hits an enemy, it applies a debuff to the target. While the target is Stunned, all squad member' Chain Attacks deal 35% more damage to the target. This effect can stack up to two times andresets when the Stunned effect ends.

: Belobog Management - When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: When the explosion from Koleda's EX Special Attack hits an enemy, it applies a debuff to the target. While the target is Stunned, all squad member' Chain Attacks deal 35% more damage to the target. This effect can stack up to two times andresets when the Stunned effect ends. Core Skill Enhancement A : Base Impact increases by six, Demolition Hammer skill level +1.

: Base Impact increases by six, Demolition Hammer skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement B : Base attack increases by 25, Demolition Hammer skill level +1.

: Base attack increases by 25, Demolition Hammer skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement C : Crit Rate increases by 4.8%, Demolition Hammer skill level +1.

: Crit Rate increases by 4.8%, Demolition Hammer skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement D : Base attack increases by 25, Demolition Hammer skill level +1.

: Base attack increases by 25, Demolition Hammer skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement E : Crit Rate increases by 4.8%, Demolition Hammer skill level +1.

: Crit Rate increases by 4.8%, Demolition Hammer skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement F: Base attack increases by 25, Demolition Hammer skill level +1.

Koleda Promotion materials

Basic Stun Certification Seal. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Koleda Promotion materials to upgrade her attack, health, and defence base stats. These materials vary from character to character, and for Koleda, you need to get a lot of Buster and Stun Certification Seal materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Koleda Promotion materials in Zenless Zone Zero are:

x4 Basic Stun Certification Seal

x32 Advanced Stun Certification Seal

x30 Buster's Certification Seal

800,000 Dennies

For more details, here's what Koleda promotion materials you need per level:

Koleda Promotion level Koleda Promotion materials Dennies Reward Level 10 None None x1 regular Master Tape Level 20 x4 Basic Stun Certification Seal 24,000 None Level 30 x12 Advanced Stun Certification Seal 56,000 x1 regular Master Tape Level 40 x20 Advanced Stun Certification Seal 120,000 None Level 50 x10 Buster's Certification Seal 200,000 x1 regular Master Tape Level 60 x20 Buster's Certification Seal 400,000 None

Koleda Skill and Attack materials

Higher Dimensional Data: Steel Malice. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Just like Promotion, to get the most out of using Koleda, you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Skill and Attack materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Koleda, you need to use a lot of Burn Chip and Steel Malice materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Koleda Skill and Attack materials you need are:

Hamster Cage Pass x5

Living Drive x9

Higher Dimensional Data: Steel Malice x60

Basic Burn Chip x25

Advanced Burn Chip x75

Specialized Burn Chip x250

2.9 million Dennies

The total for just Koleda's Core Skill upgrades is:

405,000 Dennies

Higher Dimensional Data: Steel Malice x60

Living Drive x9

Finally, here's the total for just Koleda's Attack upgrades:

Basic Burn Chip x25

Advanced Burn Chip x75

Specialized Burn Chip x250

Hamster Cage Pass x5

2.5 million Dennies

Koleda Mindscape Cinema

By getting duplicates of Koleda you will receive her Agent Focus. This material allows you to unlock Mindscape Cinema levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Here is Koleda's Mindscape Cinema in Zenless Zone Zero:

Beat of the Hammer (MC1) : After the second or fourth hit of Koleda's Basic Attack or her enhanced Basic Attack, quickly use a Special Attack or EX Special Attack to increases the Daze dealt by 15%.

: After the second or fourth hit of Koleda's Basic Attack or her enhanced Basic Attack, quickly use a Special Attack or EX Special Attack to increases the Daze dealt by 15%. Kinetic Recovery (MC2) : When Koleda's EX Special Attack hits an enemy, she recovers 60 Energy. Can trigger once every 45 seconds.

: When Koleda's EX Special Attack hits an enemy, she recovers 60 Energy. Can trigger once every 45 seconds. "Mind Your Own!" (MC3) : Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two.

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two. Furnace's Glow (MC4) : Koleda gainsone stack of Charge (max two stacks) when consuming Furnace Fire to use her Enhanced Basic Attack. When her Chain Attack or ultimate hits an enemy, she consumes all stacks of Charge to increase the attack's damage by 18% per stack.

: Koleda gainsone stack of Charge (max two stacks) when consuming Furnace Fire to use her Enhanced Basic Attack. When her Chain Attack or ultimate hits an enemy, she consumes all stacks of Charge to increase the attack's damage by 18% per stack. "You Dare Underestimate Me!" (MC5) : Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two.

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two. Saturated Blast (MC6): When EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate triggers an explosion that hits an enemy, it deals additional damage equal to 360% of Koleda's attack.

Good luck levelling up Koleda in Zenless Zone Zero!