Violetgrass in Genshin Impact is a local specialty material found all over Liyue, including the newest Liyue area, Chenyu Vale.

It's used as an Ascension material for Baizhu, Qiqi, and Xinyan, but the material might also be required to level up other Genshin Impact characters in the future.

Unfortunately, you can't farm Violetgrass indefinitely, as there is a two day respawn time, so we'll cover where to find Violetgrass locations and where to buy Violetgrass below, so you can get as many as possible in one farming route.

What is Violetgrass used for in Genshin Impact?

Violetgrass is purple flower usually found growing on cliff sides all over the Liyue region, and it is used as Ascension materials for Baizhu, Qiqi, and Xinyan, and is also used as an ingredient in some Liyue dishes. Violetgrass even grows in Chenyu Vale, the newest area added to Liyue in version 4.4.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

In total, there are 231 Violetgrass locations in Genshin Impact, making it one of the most abundant Ascension materials in the game, but as they grow on cliffs, it does involve a bit of climbing to get to Violetgrass. Due to this, some locations are better for farming Violetgrass than others.

Genshin Impact Violetgrass locations

If you have Yanfei or Qiqi, we recommend adding them to your exploration team so Violetgrass locations are marked on your minimap when you're near them. Bringing Nahida along if you have her is also a great help, as her Skill lets you collect materials from far away if you hold its button down.

Here's maps and farming details for Violetgrass locations in Genshin Impact:

The Chasm

There are 41 Violetgrass to find on the surface of The Chasm, and this is where we recommend you start your Violetgrass farming, as it's the quickest farming route.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Hoyolab.com

Remember to use the Teleport Waypoints and Statue of Seven to make getting to the Violetgrass easier. However, if you want to get them all, start from the north, then pick up the Violetgrass to the east, then get the outer southern ones before you make your way to the clump of western Violetgrass.

Mt. Tianheng, Linju Pass, and Dunyu Ruins

There are 41 Violetgrass to find in this general area east of Liyue Harbor, and west of The Chasm.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Hoyolab.com

For a quick farming route, we recommend making liberal use of the Teleport Waypoints and Statue of Seven here, as most of the big clumps of Violetgrass are found very close to them. You'll get at least 23 Violetgrass doing this, including the gliding trip over to the seven flowers under Mt. Tianheng.

Mingyun Village

There are 31 Violetgrass to find in the surrounding area of Mingyun Village, which is east of Wangshu Inn, and west of Dragonspine mountain.

There are six locations above the northern Teleport Waypoint as well | Image credit: Eurogamer/Hoyolab.com

We find that the Violetgrass near the southern Statue of Seven is the easiest locations to farm if you're in a hurry. However, if you want to get them all, then start north and then work your way down to the western locations before picking up the Violetgrass to the east.

Qingyun Peak

There are 18 Violetgrass to find on the small cliffs connected by bridges near Qingyun Peak, which is west of Wangshu Inn, and southeast of Chenyu Vale.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Hoyolab.com

We like farming here because the Violetgrass is easy enough to spot and get to, but beware that you can't take any shortcuts using the Teleportation Waypoints, it's just big stretch of bridges and small cliffs to navigate.

Qingce Village

There are 21 Violetgrass to find around Qingce Village, which is north of Wangshu Inn, and east of Chenyu Vale.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Hoyolab.com

Again, this isn't really the quickest Violetgrass area to farm, but there are other Ascension materials in the area, like Jueyun Chili, that can make it worth your time if you want to stock up. If you want to farm all of the Violetgrass in Qingce Village, we recommend starting from the north and then working your way down and then to the east.

Chenyu Vale

There are 26 Violetgrass to find in the southern area of Chenyu Vale, which is west of Qingce Village, and north of Mt. Aocang. We don't really recommend farming Violetgrass in the northern area unless they're very close to Teleportation Waypoints.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Hoyolab.com

The best way to farm Chenyu Vale is to travel along the two lines of Violetgrass. One route starts near the Teleport Waypoint in Yaodie Valley, while the other is just outside the southeastern area of Chenyu Vale.

Where to buy Violetgrass in Genshin Impact

There are three places where you can buy Violetgrass in Genshin Impact:

Verr Goldet in the Wangshu Inn (Liyue)

Herbalist Gui at Bubu Pharmacy (Liyue)

Babak in Port Ormos (Sumeru)

Verr Goldet is inside the Wangshu Inn, just down the stairs from the Teleport Waypoint at the top. She sells five Violetgrass and they cost 1000 Mora each. Her stock refreshes every three days.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Herbalist Gui is inside Bubu Pharmacy in the northwestern tip of Liye Harbor. He also sells five Violetgrass costing 1000 Mora each. His stock refreshes every three days.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Babak is on the eastern side of Port Ormos. Glide down southeast from the Teleport Waypoint by the bridge in Port Ormos to find him. Just like the other two merchants, he sells five Violetgrass costing 1000 Mora each, and his stock refreshes every three days.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

In addition to buying Violetgrass, you can also buy Violetgrass seeds and grow them in your garden in the Serenitea Pot that you get from Madam Ping. You need to grow Violetgrass Seeds in the 'A Path of Value: Luxuriant Glebe' Furnishing Field.

To get Violetgrass Seeds, you need to either buy them from Tubby in the Realm Depot inside your Serenitea Pot, or pick up Violetgrass with the 'Seed Dispensary Gadget' equipped. Tubby Sells five Violetgrass Seeds for five Realm Currency each, and their stock refreshes once a week. The Violetgrass Seeds take two days and 22 hours to completely grow.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Violetgrass respawn time

Like other Liyue speciality items, when you're farming them in the wild, Violetgrasss take two days to respawn.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

This can make farming Violetgrass a little tedious, but in two to three days (depending on how many you started farming with) you should have enough to fully Ascend a character - as long as you have their other Ascension materials. As of writing, only Baizhu, Qiqi, and Xinyan need Violetgrasss as Ascension materials.

You could also try gardening, visiting another player's world, or buying Violetgrasss in the meantime.

All the best farming for Violetgrass in Genshin Impact!