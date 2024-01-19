Genshin Impact 4.4 release date, 4.4 Banner and event details

The Genshin Impact 4.4 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze.

As always, there are two Banner phases and new time-limited events in the latest update, with Genshin Impact version 4.4 featuring one new 5-Star character, one new 4-Star character, three 5-Star Banner reruns, and the return of Lantern Rite festivities and its free 4-Star character selection!

Below, you can find out the 4.4 release date and time, who the returning characters are, and what the 4.4 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Be sure to also check out our Genshin Impact codes page to get free Primogems that can be used towards unlocking new characters and weapons.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Genshin Impact 4.4 release date and time

Genshin Impact 4.4 will release on Wednesday 31st January. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, with 4.4 releasing at 3am (GMT). Due to time zone differences, 4.4 releases in the United States on Tuesday 30th January at 7pm (PT).

For other time zones, the Genshin Impact 4.4 release date and time is:

East Coast US : Tuesday 30th January, 10pm (ET)

: Tuesday 30th January, 10pm (ET) Central US : Tuesday 30th January, 9pm (CT)

: Tuesday 30th January, 9pm (CT) West Coast US : Tuesday 30th January, 7pm (PT)

: Tuesday 30th January, 7pm (PT) Australia : Wednesday 31st January, 2pm (AET)

: Wednesday 31st January, 2pm (AET) Japan : Wednesday 31st January, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 31st January, 12pm (JST) Europe : Wednesday 31st January, 4am (CET)

: Wednesday 31st January, 4am (CET) UK: Wednesday 31st January, 3am (GMT)

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down, you might be able to play the 4.4 patch a little before or after the times above - although previous update estimates have been fairly accurate.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 4.4 Banners

The version 4.4 Banners debut new 5-Star character Xianyun (Cloud Retainer) and new 4-Star character Gaming.

Phase 1 of the 4.4 Banner schedule begins with new Anemo 5-Star Xianyun, featured in her The Crane Soars Skyward Banner, and returning Dendro 5-Star Nahida featured in her The Moongrass' Enlightenment Banner. New Pyro 4-Star Gaming also debuts in both Xianyun and Nahida's Banners. Gaming is also one of the free Liyue characters you can claim for free during Lantern Rite in version 4.4.

As usual, the 4.4 Phase 1 Banners run alongside each other, and should be available from Wednesday 31st January until Wednesday 21st February.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In Phase 2 of the 4.4 Banner schedule we have returning Anemo 5-Star Xiao's Invitation to Mundane Life Banner and returning Electro 5-Star Yae Miko's Everbloom Violet Banner.

These Phase 2 Banners should run from Wednesday 21st February until Tuesday 12th March - the day before the expected release date of the 4.5 update.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In summary, all of the new characters and returning 5-Star characters you can Wish on during 4.4 in Genshin Impact are:

Xianyun (The Crane Soars Skyward Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Anemo character who uses a catalyst.

: New 5-Star Anemo character who uses a catalyst. Nahida (The Moongrass' Enlightment Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Dendro character who uses a catalyst.

: Returning 5-Star Dendro character who uses a catalyst. Gaming (The Crane Soars Skyward and The Moongrass' Enlightenment Banners - Phase 1) : New 4-Star Pyro character who uses a claymore.

: New 4-Star Pyro character who uses a claymore. Xiao (Invitation to Mundane Life Banner - Phase 2) : Returning 5-Star Anemo character who uses a polearm.

: Returning 5-Star Anemo character who uses a polearm. Yae Miko (Everbloom Violet Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Electro character who uses a catalyst.

There will also be a new weapon in Phase 1 of the version 4.4 weapon Banner: the 5-Star Crane's Echoing Call catalyst, Xianyun's signature.

Image credit: HoYoverse

To keep up to date with who the boosted 4-Star characters and weapons will be, and all other Banner changes, check out our regularly updated Banner schedule page.

Version 4.4 with Xianyun nad Nahida is almost here! For now in version 4.3, our Fontaine guide can help with Fontaine's Reputation and the Fountain of Lucine amongst other details, and you can also redeem new codes for Primogems, and check out our regularly updated tier list. You need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for characters on Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners, Dendroculus locations, fishing locations, and TCG card locations.

Genshin Impact 4.4 events

The Genshin Impact 4.4 update includes:

Xianyun's first Story Quest

Free 4-Star Liyue character (including Gaming)

New Liyue area, Chenyu Vale

New outfits for Shenhe and Ganyu

Free Xingqiu outfit (for completing Lantern Rite tasks)

Login event including 10 Intertwined Fates

Three Intertwined Fates in the mailbox for free

New Boss - Solitary Suanni

Genius Invokation TCG update

Fast equip and custom loadout Artifact features

Overflowing Mastery event

Image credit: HoYoverse

In addition to this content, we're getting the usual four events during 4.4, including the return of Lantern Rite! Here's everything we know about every time-limited event in Genshin Impact 4.4:

Lantern Rite 2024 (Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze)

It's Lantern Rite time again! This time in 2024 the theme is kites, as traditional Liyue kites combine with a new Fontaine invention that lets it float with no wind. As for mini-games, we've got three to play: Paper-Shadows A-Forging, Joyful Beasts and Their Auspices, and Iridescent Cloud-Striding.

In Paper-Shadows A-Forging you control Gouba and Yuegi from a top-down perspective to move them in a limited amount of steps towards the puzzle's goal. Sometimes you'll be taking control of both characters at once.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Joyful Beasts and Their Auspices is played across three stages in co-op, and sees you compete in a variety of mini-games like coin collecting and staying inside safe zones. You can also score more points if you bump into other players and send them flying. Finally, in Iridescent Cloud-Striding you use a 'Golden Carp's Leap' to fly through the air and collect as many Jade Lotus Lanterns as possible.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Once again the main reward of Lantern Rite is your choice of a free 4-Star Liyue character, including the new character Gaming. Complete enough mini-games and you can also earn a free skin for Xingqiu.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Receiver of Friends From Afar

Familiar faces from across all nations of Teyvat appear in Receiver of Friends From Afar, a cooking mini-game that tests our plating skills as well as cooking prowess. You have to make the dishes to each guest's liking to unlock all of the rewards.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Journey Through Hilinigmatic Terrain

Journey Through Hilinigmatic Terrain takes place in Mondstadt where mysterious statues have started to appear in Ddaupa Gorge, causing the nearby Hilichurl tribes to behave strangely. The Traveler and Paimon take on the investigation by using a special device to transfer control between Hilichurls and Slimes to infiltrate their camps and find the statues.

Image credit: HoYoverse

After all of the statues have been investigated, a Domain containing an "unusually large" Samachurl and other enemies will appear, and you have to use environmental help like wind currents to help defeat it.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Triumphant Frenzy

Triumphant Frenzy is a combat event where you have to take on each challenge across four rounds. There are Normal, Advanced, and Pro variations of each challenge. There are lots of trial characters to pick from, so don't worry if you don't currently have great teams

However, do keep in mind that each character starts with two stacks of Resolve, and they each lose one stack every time they're used in a round. Resolve creates special effects that vary depending on how much Resolve your entire team has.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Hope you have fun during version 4.4!