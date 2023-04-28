Genshin Impact Baizhu best build and Talent and Ascension materials

Baizhu is a 5-Star Dendro character who will be added to Genshin Impact during Phase 2 of the 3.6 update.

Baizhu is featured as the boosted 5-Star character in his Immaculate Pulse Banner in version 3.6, but he will eventually return at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to him.

Whether you have him, or want to prepare for if you do Wish for him successfully, it’s good to know the best Baizhu build in Genshin Impact, including his best Artifacts and best team. It's also handy to learn what his Constellation perks are, and what Baizhu Talent materials and Ascension materials are needed to level up Baizhu to his full potential.

Character Teaser - "Baizhu: An Elusive Curative" | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Baizhu Talents, skills, star, element, and weapon

Baizhu is a 5-Star Dendro character who uses a catalyst, and is best used in a healer support role, but he can also apply a little Dendro and enhance its reactions with other Elements.

Here's a summary of Baizhu’s abilities and stats in Genshin Impact:

Element : Dendro.

: Dendro. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Catalyst.

: Catalyst. Banner : Immaculate Pulse.

: Immaculate Pulse. Best build : Healer support.

: Healer support. Normal Attack : The Classics of Acupuncture.

: The Classics of Acupuncture. Elemental Skill : Universal Diagnosis.

: Universal Diagnosis. Elemental Burst : Holistic Revivification.

: Holistic Revivification. Passive one : Five Fortunes Forever (Baizhu gains different effects based on the current HP of your active character. When their HP is less than 50%, Baizhu gains a 20% healing bonus, and when their HP is equal to or more than 50%, Baizhu gains a 25% Dendro damage bonus).

: Five Fortunes Forever (Baizhu gains different effects based on the current HP of your active character. When their HP is less than 50%, Baizhu gains a 20% healing bonus, and when their HP is equal to or more than 50%, Baizhu gains a 25% Dendro damage bonus). Passive two : All Things Are of the Earth (Characters who are healed by Seamless Shields will gain the Year of Verdant Favor effect. This means for each 1,000 Max HP that Baizhu has - not exceeding 50,000 - will increase the Burning, Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction damage dealt by these characters by 2%. The Aggravate and Spread reaction damage dealt by these characters will be increased by 0.8% instead, with these effects lasting six seconds).

: All Things Are of the Earth (Characters who are healed by Seamless Shields will gain the Year of Verdant Favor effect. This means for each 1,000 Max HP that Baizhu has - not exceeding 50,000 - will increase the Burning, Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction damage dealt by these characters by 2%. The Aggravate and Spread reaction damage dealt by these characters will be increased by 0.8% instead, with these effects lasting six seconds). Exploration bonus: Herbal Nourishment (When Baizhu is in the party, interacting with harvestable materials like flowers and fruits will heal your active character for 2.5% of Baizhu's Max HP).

Baizhu Normal Attack - The Classics of Acupuncture

It's a pretty simple normal attack kit for Baizhu, as he can perform up to four attacks in a row that deal Dendro damage, with his charged attack consuming stamina to deal AOE (area of effect) Dendro damage to enemies in front of him, after a short casting time.

For Baizhu's plunge attack, he jumps into the air, dealing damage to opponents on his path back down, then deals AOE Dendro damage after slamming to the ground.

Baizhu Elemental Skill - Universal Diagnosis

Baizhu's Elemental Skill produces a Gossamer Sprite that attacks nearby enemies, dealing Dendro damage. After it does three attack, or if there are no opponents nearby, the Sprite returns, healing all nearby party members based on Baizhu's Max HP.

Baizhu Elemental Burst - Holistic Revivification

After activating his Elemental Burst, Baixhu enters the Pulsing Clarity state, creating a Seamless Shield that absorbs Dendro damage with 250% effectiveness. While in this state, Baizhu will generate a new Seamless Shield every 2.5 seconds.

The Seamless Shield also heals your active character based on Baizhu's Max HP and attacks enemies with Spiritveins, dealing Dendro damage when a character is under the protection of a Seamless Shield when a new Seamless Shield is generated. They also deal Dendro damage when the shield breaks or goes away.

Genshin Impact Baizhu Talent materials

Crystalline Cyst Dust.

To get the most out of using Baizhu, you will have to level his skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Baizhu, you'll need to farm a lot of Crystalline Cyst Dust and Gold materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade his capabilities.

As Baizhu has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of his abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld for sourcing this information, here's what Baizhu Talent materials you need to improve one of his abilities:

Baizhu Talent level Baizhu Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Gold, x6 Fungal Spores 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Gold, x3 Luminescent Pollen 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Gold, x4 Luminescent Pollen 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Gold, x6 Luminescent Pollen 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Gold, x9 Luminescent Pollen 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Gold, x4 Crystalline Cyst Dust, x1 Worldspan Fern 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Gold, x6 Crystalline Cyst Dust, x1 Worldspan Fern 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Gold, x9 Crystalline Cyst Dust, x2 Worldspan Fern 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Gold, x12 Crystalline Cyst Dust, x2 Worldspan Fern, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Baizhu's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Gold

x6 Fungal Spores

x6 Worldspan Fern

x21 Guide to Gold

x22 Luminescent Pollen

x31 Crystalline Cyst Dust

x38 Philosophies to Gold

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Baizhu's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Gold

x18 Fungal Spores

x18 Worldspan Fern

x63 Guide to Gold

x66 Luminescent Pollen

x93 Crystalline Cyst Dust

x114 Philosophies to Gold

4,957,500 Mora

Genshin Impact Baizhu Ascension materials

Just like Talents, you need to use Baizhu Ascension materials to upgrade his health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

You need to farm a lot of Violetgrass and Crystalline Cyst Dust materials for Baizhu (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade his capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Baizhu to his highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld for sourcing this information, here's what Baizhu Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade him for each Ascension level:

Baizhu Ascension level Baizhu Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver, x3 Violetgrass, x3 Fungal Spores 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Nagadus Emerald Fragment, x2 Evergloom Ring, x10 Violetgrass, x15 Fungal Spores 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Nagadus Emerald Fragment, x4 Evergloom Ring, x20 Violetgrass, x12 Luminescent Pollen 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Nagadus Emerald Chunk, x8 Evergloom Ring, x30 Violetgrass, x18 Luminescent Pollen 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Nagadus Emerald Chunk, x12 Evergloom Ring, x45 Violetgrass, x12 Crystalline Cyst Dust 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone, x20 Evergloom Ring, x60 Violetgrass, x24 Crystalline Cyst Dust 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Baizhu in Genshin Impact:

x1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver

x6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

x9 Nagadus Emerald Fragment

x9 Nagadus Emerald Chunk

x18 Fungal Spores

x30 Luminescent Pollen

x36 Crystalline Cyst Dust

x46 Evergloom Ring

x168 Violetgrass

420,000 Mora

Genshin Impact Baizhu Constellations

By getting duplicates of Baizhu from wishing on Banners, you will receive his Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Here are all of Baizhu's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Attentive Observation (C1) : Baizhu's Elemental Skill, Universal Diagnosis, gains one additional charge.

: Baizhu's Elemental Skill, Universal Diagnosis, gains one additional charge. Incisive Discernment (C2) : When the active character hits a nearby enemy, Baizhu will unleash a Gossamer Sprite: Splice. This will initiate one attack before returning, dealing 250% of Baizhu's attack as Dendro damage and healing for 20% of the Gossamer Sprite's normal healing. This is considered Elemental Skill damage, and can be triggered once every five seconds.

: When the active character hits a nearby enemy, Baizhu will unleash a Gossamer Sprite: Splice. This will initiate one attack before returning, dealing 250% of Baizhu's attack as Dendro damage and healing for 20% of the Gossamer Sprite's normal healing. This is considered Elemental Skill damage, and can be triggered once every five seconds. All Aspects Stabilized (C3) : Increases the Level of Baizhu's Elemental Burst, Holistic Revivification, by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Baizhu's Elemental Burst, Holistic Revivification, by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Ancient Art of Perception (C4) : Baizhu will increase all nearby party members' Elemental Mastery by 80 for one second after Holistic Revivification is used.

: Baizhu will increase all nearby party members' Elemental Mastery by 80 for one second after Holistic Revivification is used. The Hidden Ebb and Flow (C5) : Increases the Level of Universal Diagnosis by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Universal Diagnosis by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Elimination of Malicious Qi (C6): Increases the damage dealt by Holistic Revivification's Spiritveins by 8% of Baizhu's Max HP. Additionally, when a Gossamer Sprite or Gossamer Sprite: Splice hits enemies, one of Holistic Revivification's Seamless Shields will activate. This effect can only be triggered once by each Sprite.

How to play Baizhu in Genshin Impact

Baizhu's main benefits are his Elemental Skill healing, and the increase to Aggravate and Spread reaction damage from his Elemental Burst after activating his second passive ability from Ascension. Burning, Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon also receive benefits, but aren't ideal reactions to aim for with Baizhu.

This is the downside to Baizhu. He doesn't really excel in AOE situations due to the way his abilities apply Dendro, so to get the absolute most out of having him on your team, you should slot Baizhu into single-target focused teams, so Hyperbloom and Burgeon aren't recommended. If you'd like AOE Dendro application with healing, Yaoyao will most likely be a better choice for both your health and Dendro application needs for Hyperbloom and Burgeon.

For the most part, you should swap to Baizhu and activate his Skill if you need quick Dendro application with slightly delayed healing. As long as you're building him right, this will be a lot of health, so even with the few seconds delay, he's a very useful support for you teams.

When you're going for maximum DPS in your rotations, apply Electro to an enemy, then switch to Baizhu and activate his Elemental Burst to apply Dendro and activate the Quicken reaction, then swap to your DPS Electro character and use their Electro abilities. Alternatively, you can use a Dendro character for the third reaction after Quicken.

This way, you get the more powerful Aggravate or Spread reactions. If you need more Dendro for the Electro DPS main teams, you'll have an easier time using another Dendro character along with Baizhu.

Best Baizhu team comp in Genshin Impact

As Baizhu is really good in teams that can trigger Aggravate or Spread, but doesn't apply Dendro as much as some characters, you should ideally pair with another Dendro character, and two Electro characters.

Nahida is the best at applying more Dendro, but you could also substitute her the Dendro Traveler. If it's a Dendro DPS you need, then Alhaitham is also a good choice.

Baizhu is best paired with Electro and Dendro characters to take advantage of Aggravate and Spread reactions.

For your Electro team members, Fischl is an ideal choice for her amazing Electro application and Energy, but Raiden Shogun is also good for Energy needs while also being your main DPS. Keqing or even Beidou can work for dealing Electro damage, but Cyno is our pick for the best Electro damage-dealer in Baizhu parties, as his kit fits in nicely with how Baizhu works.

Best Baizhu Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Part of the Deepwood Memories set.

In any team that relies on damage from Dendro reactions, it's always best to have somebody in your party who has the Deepwood Memories set equipped. Ideally, this should be on the Dendro character who attacks most often to boost their personal damage, but any party member can equip Deepwood Memories to help decrease enemies' Dendro resistance and raise your party's DPS potential.

That said, even though he's not usually your main attacker or source of Dendro application, we think Baizhu's best Artifact set is the 4-piece Deepwood Memories because it frees up your other Dendro character to equip something like the Gilded Dreams set to boost their Elemental Mastery, increasing the DPS potential of the whole team.

Alternatively, although not as effective, you can mix-and-match some other sets, like the 2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith for more health, and the 2-piece Emblem of Severed Fate for Energy needs.

If you're only using Baizhu for his healing, the 2-piece Ocean-Hued Clam can be helpful if you already have enough health or Energy Recharge.

As for Baizhu's Artifact stats, if your team and weapon give you enough Energy Recharge, pick HP on your sands. If they don't, it's best to go for Energy Recharge on the sands instead. For the other Artifact stats, it's usually always best to choose HP.

Best Baizhu weapon in Genshin Impact

As with most signatures, the 5-Star Jadefall's Splendor catalyst is Baizhu's best weapon in Genshin Impact. Signature weapons are basically custom built for characters, as is the case with this one.

The 5-Star Jadefall's Splendor catalyst has an ability that adds the Primordial Jade Regalia effect after its user activates an Elemental Burst or activates a shield. This then restores Energy over time, and adds Elemental Damage bonus for their corresponding Elemental Type for every 1,000 Max HP they possess. This effect will stay active even when Baizhu isn't on the field.

You can repurpose other 5-Star catalysts for their base health and Energy Recharge stats, but the 4-Star Prototype Amber is actually really good for its Energy regeneration and boost to Baizhu's health.

As always, the good old 4-Star Favonius Codex is a great weapon for Baizhu if you need more Energy Particles and Energy Recharge.

Best Baizhu build in Genshin Impact

If you want to take advantage of his healing and single-target focused Dendro application, we have compiled what we think is currently the best Baizhu build in Genshin Impact:

Baizhu Best Weapon : 5-Star Jadefall's Splendor catalyst.

: 5-Star Jadefall's Splendor catalyst. Baizhu Best Artifacts : 4-Piece Deepwood Memories.

: 4-Piece Deepwood Memories. Baizhu Best team comp: Nahida, Cyno, Fischl.

It can take a lot of time to farm for the materials needed to get Baizhu to his full potential, but if you're after an excellent healer with a little Dendro application, Baizhu is an effective teammate - especially in Spread and Aggravate teams.

Good luck levelling up Baizhu in Genshin Impact!