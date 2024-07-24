Genshin Impact Kachina materials, kit, and Constellations

Kachina is a 4-Star Geo character who is likely being added to Genshin Impact during version 5.0.

While Kachina should be featured as a boosted 4-Star character on on either Mualani's or Kinich's Banner in version 5.0, she will eventually be added to the standard Banner in Genshin Impact after 5.0, and also occasionally feature on future Banners as one of the boosted 4-Stars again.

If you want to prepare for if you get her, we've listed reliable leaks of Kachina's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Kachina's kit and Constellations.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Kachina's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

On this page:

Kachina kit

Kachina is a 4-Star Geo character who uses a polearm, and keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon Kachina's official release, here's a summary of Kachina's kit in Genshin Impact:

Image credit: HoYoverse

Element : Geo.

: Geo. Rarity : 4-Star.

: 4-Star. Weapon : Polearm.

: Polearm. Normal Attack : Cragbiter.

: Cragbiter. Elemental Skill : Go, Go Turbo Twirly!

: Go, Go Turbo Twirly! Elemental Burst : Time to Get Serious!

: Time to Get Serious! Passive one : Night Realm's Gift Heart of Unity - After her Nightsoul points are depleted, Kachina can switch to consuming Phlogiston to maintain her Nightsoul's Blessing. While in an area with Phlogiston Devices within Natlan, she can use Nightsoul Transmission: Kachina. When the active character is currently sprinting, climbing, in a movement mode caused by certain Talents, or at a certain height in the air, switching to Kachina makes her enter the Nightsoul's Blessing state and ride Turbo Twirly when taking the field, gaining 30 Nightsoul points. Kachina can enter Nightsoul Transmission once every 10 seconds, and Kachina consumes 90% less Stamina when riding Turbo Twirly while in Natlan.

: Night Realm's Gift Heart of Unity - After her Nightsoul points are depleted, Kachina can switch to consuming Phlogiston to maintain her Nightsoul's Blessing. While in an area with Phlogiston Devices within Natlan, she can use Nightsoul Transmission: Kachina. When the active character is currently sprinting, climbing, in a movement mode caused by certain Talents, or at a certain height in the air, switching to Kachina makes her enter the Nightsoul's Blessing state and ride Turbo Twirly when taking the field, gaining 30 Nightsoul points. Kachina can enter Nightsoul Transmission once every 10 seconds, and Kachina consumes 90% less Stamina when riding Turbo Twirly while in Natlan. Passive two : Mountain Echoes - When nearby party members trigger a Nightsoul Burst, Kachina's Geo Damage Bonus increases by 20% for 12 seconds.

: Mountain Echoes - When nearby party members trigger a Nightsoul Burst, Kachina's Geo Damage Bonus increases by 20% for 12 seconds. Passive three : The Weight of Stone - Turbo Twirly's damage is increased by 20% of Kachina's defence.

: The Weight of Stone - Turbo Twirly's damage is increased by 20% of Kachina's defence. Exploration bonus: Life Talent - While in an area with Phlogiston Devices within Natlan, interacting with some collectibles can restore 20 points of 'physical strength'. Additionally, the location of Natlan local speciality materials is displayed on the minimap.

Kachina Normal Attack - Cragbiter

Kachina performs up to four consecutive spear strikes if tapping the normal attack button. Holding it down instead makes Kachina consume stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

As with most plunging attacks, Kachina strikes the ground below dealing AOE (area of effect) damage upon impact, and damaging any enemies caught on her path to the ground.

Kachina Elemental Skill - Go, Go Turbo Twirly!

Kachina Summons Turbo Twirly, and if the Skill button is held before using it, Kachina will summon and ride Turbo Twirly instead. Kachina also gains 60 Nightsoul points and enters the Nightsoul's Blessing state.

Her 'Nightsoul's Blessing: Kachina' makes Turbo Twirly's various actions consume Kachina's Nightsoul points, with this state lasting until these points have been depleted.

When Turbo Twirly is present, Kachina's Elemental Skill will change to Mounting/Dismounting options instead. When Turbo Twirly is present independent of Kachina, it will hit the ground at intervals, dealing AOE Geo damage based on Kachina's defence, which also has the Nightsoul attribute.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Alternatively, when Kachina is riding Turbo Twirly, she can control its fast movement, climb, and use her normal attack to hit the ground to deal AOE Geo damage based on her defence (that also has the Nightsoul alignment).

Turbo Twirly will disappear once Kachina's Nightsoul's Blessing state ends, is considered a Geo Construct, and only one Turbo Twirly can exist on the field at any one time.

Kachina Elemental Burst - Time to Get Serious!

Striking the ground, Kachina deals AOE Geo damage based on her defence, creating a Turbo Drill Field. The field will increase Turbo Twirly's attack AOE, and movement speed when Kachina is riding it. If Kachina's own Turbo Twirly is present when this is used, Turbo Twirly will be summoned to her side.

Kachina Talent materials

Fading Candle. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Kachina, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, for Kachina, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Whistle and Conflict materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Kachina has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Kachina Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Kachina Talent level Kachina Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Conflict, x6 Sentry's Wooden Whistle 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Conflict, x3 Warrior's Metal Whistle 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Conflict, x4 Warrior's Metal Whistle 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Conflict, x6 Warrior's Metal Whistle 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Conflict, x9 Warrior's Metal Whistle 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Conflict, x4 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle, x1 Fading Candle 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Conflict, x6 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle, x1 Fading Candle 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Conflict, x9 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle, x2 Fading Candle 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Conflict, x12 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle, x2 Fading Candle, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Kachina's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Conflict

x6 Sentry's Wooden Whistle

x6 Fading Candle

x21 Guide to Conflict

x22 Warrior's Metal Whistle

x31 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle

x38 Philosophies of Conflict

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Kachina's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Conflict

x18 Sentry's Wooden Whistle

x18 Fading Candle

x63 Guide to Conflict

x66 Warrior's Metal Whistle

x93 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle

x114 Philosophies of Conflict

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Kachina's official release.

Kachina Ascension materials

Quenepa Berry. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Kachina Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Based off the same honeyhunterworld beta leaks, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Quenepa Berry and Whistle materials for Kachina to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Kachina to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Kachina Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Kachina Ascension level Kachina Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver, x3 Quenepa Berry, x3 Sentry's Wooden Whistle 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Prithiva Topaz Fragment, x2 Overripe Flamegranate, x10 Quenepa Berry, x15 Sentry's Wooden Whistle 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Prithiva Topaz Fragment, x4 Overripe Flamegranate, x20 Quenepa Berry, x12 Warrior's Metal Whistle 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Prithiva Topaz Chunk, x8 Overripe Flamegranate, x30 Quenepa Berry, x18 Warrior's Metal Whistle 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Prithiva Topaz Chunk, x12 Overripe Flamegranate, x45 Quenepa Berry, x12 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone, x20 Overripe Flamegranate, x60 Quenepa Berry, x24 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Kachina in Genshin Impact:

x1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver

x6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone

x9 Prithiva Topaz Fragment

x9 Prithiva Topaz Chunk

x18 Sentry's Wooden Whistle

x30 Warrior's Metal Whistle

x36 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle

x46 Overripe Flamegranate

x168 Quenepa Berry

420,000 Mora

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Kachina's materials could change upon her official release.

Kachina Constellations

By getting duplicates of Kachina from pulling on Banners, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing this leaked beta information, here are all of Kachina's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Shards Are Gems Too (C1) : When Kachina mounts or dismounts Turbo Twirly, she will absorb Elemental Shards created by Crystallize. Additionally, when a party member picks up such a Shard, three Energy will be restored to Kachina, and Energy can be restored this way once every five seconds.

: When Kachina mounts or dismounts Turbo Twirly, she will absorb Elemental Shards created by Crystallize. Additionally, when a party member picks up such a Shard, three Energy will be restored to Kachina, and Energy can be restored this way once every five seconds. Never Leave Home Without... Turbo Twirly (C2) : When Kachina uses her Elemental Burst, she will regain 20 Nightsoul points. If there is no Turbo Twirly belonging to her on the field, she also enters Nightsoul's Blessing and summons one.

: When Kachina uses her Elemental Burst, she will regain 20 Nightsoul points. If there is no Turbo Twirly belonging to her on the field, she also enters Nightsoul's Blessing and summons one. Improved Stabilizer (C3) : Increases the Level of Kachina's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Kachina's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. More Foes, More Caution (C4) : When there are 1/2/3/4 (or more) opponents within the Turbo Drill Field created by Kachina's Elemental Burst, the active character within the field gains 8%/12%/16%/20% increased defence.

: When there are 1/2/3/4 (or more) opponents within the Turbo Drill Field created by Kachina's Elemental Burst, the active character within the field gains 8%/12%/16%/20% increased defence. All I've Collected Till Now (C5) : Increases the Level of Kachina's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Kachina's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. This Time, I've Gotta Win (C6): When your active character's shield is replaced or destroyed for any reason, Kachina will deal 200% of her defence as AOE Geo Damage, and this effect can be triggered once every five seconds.

Good luck levelling up Kachina in Genshin Impact!