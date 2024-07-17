You need to get Excerpts of Bliss in Genshin Impact if you want to get rewards like Primogems and a free Kirara outfit.

Although you're told to go collect Excerpts of Bliss to earn your free Kirara outfit, it isn't immediately obvious where to find them, so we've detailed how to get Excerpts of Bliss in Genshin Impact below.

It's worth noting that you can only collect and cash in your Excerpts of Bliss during version 4.8. So make sure you get at least 125 Excerpts of Bliss before the end of version 4.8 if you want Kirara's Phantom in Boots outfit for free!

How to get Excerpts of Bliss in Genshin Impact

There are five ways to get Excerpts of Bliss in Genshin Impact:

Collect Jubilant Feathers.

Open Treasure Troves.

Solve leapfrog puzzles.

Complete flying squirrel puzzles.

Complete llama puzzles.

Complete time trials.

One of the easiest ways to get Excerpts of Bliss is to collect Jubilant Feathers, as each feather rewards you with three Excerpts of Bliss, whereas completing tasks like opening Treasure Troves usually only gives you one.

This is a Jubilant Feather. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Treasure Troves are just another name for chests, which you usually find by exploring the map. However, just like ordinary chests, you sometimes have to fight enemies to unlock access to a Treasure Trove, or solve a puzzle.

Leapfrog, flying squirrel, and llama puzzles are actually just another way of unlocking chests, but the puzzles are unique to Simulanka. For paper leapfrog puzzles, you need to time the paper frogs' jumps just right so they can reach the designated place that unlocks the chest connected to them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

The flying squirrel puzzles instead require you to line up a squirrel's path through hoops. Once all the hoops in the puzzle have been flown through, the chest will appear, or unlock.

Llama puzzles are actually the trickiest of all to solve, as each one is a little different. That said, they are all basically solved by just listening to each llama's instructions. If you've followed all of the instructions correctly, then a chest will appear at the end of the puzzle.

Keep in mind that some puzzles and chests are actually linked to story and side quests, so you can't get them all by just exploring Simulanka.

Lastly, as always, time trials are started by interacting with red totems dotted about the map, and usually involve collecting enough particles before the timer runs out.

Good luck collecting Excerpts of Bliss in Genshin Impact!