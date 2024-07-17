How to get Kirara for free in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is giving away a free Kirara character during its version 4.8 Summer event, along with a free Phantom in Boots outfit for Kirara.

It's unfortunately never as easy as just logging in and getting the freebies during these Summer updates, so we've explained how to get Kirara for free during version 4.8 below, and how to get Kirara's outfit for free in Genshin Impact.

Keep in mind that you can only get Kirara and her Phantom in Boots outfit for free as part of the Summertide Scales and Tales event in version 4.8. Once version 5.0 is out, you can't get Kirara for free anymore, but you can purchase her Phantom in Boots outfit from the Character Outfit Shop with Genesis Crystals.

How to get Kirara for free

During version 4.8, you can get Kirara for free by creating enough 'Fairytale Figurines' as part of the main Summertide Scales and Tales event. We don't know exactly how many figurines you have to get right now though, as the rewards for regions other than the Forest of Blessings are time-locked.

We do know that you create Fairytale Figurines by inserting Starsail Coins into Fantastical Fabricators located in each region of Simulanka. Starsail Coins are obtained by taking part in the three main 'Mosaic of Moments' mini-games: Boreal Flurry, Flying Hatter's Trick, and Metropole Trials.

To unlock the first Fabricator, you have to speak with Xudi as part of the 'Good Shelf' side quest that unlocks after you speak with Nilou in Simulanka for the first time.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

What figure you get from each region's Fabricator is random, but to help you complete your collection, you're able to gift and trade the figurines with friends. These figurines can also be displayed in your Serenitea Pot, and on Simulanka shelves while the area is available.

If you already have Kirara, then you will get a free Stella Fortuna of hers instead, which can be used to unlock your next Kirara Constellation level. If you already have a Constellation Level 6 Kirara, then you'll get Starglitter, just like you would if pulling Kirara on a Banner.

How to get Kirara's outfit for free

Getting Kirara's free Phantom in Boots outfit in version 4.8 takes some time, as you have to collect Jubilant Feathers and open Fairytale Trove chests to get 125 Excerpts of Bliss to get Kirara's outfit for free in Genshin Impact. Go into the 'Summer Gifts' part of the Summertide Scales and Tales section of the Events menu to claim the outfit once you have 125 Excerpts of Bliss.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

All is not lost if you don't manage to get the outfit for free during version 4.8 however, as you can use Genesis Crystals to get Kirara's Phantom in Boots outfit in the Character Outfit Shop from version 5.0 onwards.

Good luck with your Fairytale Figurine and Excerpts of Bliss collections in Genshin Impact!