Where to find Jueyun Chili location in Genshin Impact
Some like it hot.
Jueyun Chili is an ascension material in Genshin Impact that you’re going to need if you want to make the most of some characters.
Genshin Impact 3.4 introduced us all to the adorable Yaoyao, a four-star Dendro character and our first healer in that element. If you want to make her strong enough to keep up with your other characters though, you’ll need to go out chili-picking to make it happen.
The good news is that this is one of the Genshin Impact ascension materials that grows in bunches, which means it can be a lot less tiring to find than something like the Scarabs that Cyno needs to gain strength.
We’ve got the lowdown on where to find Jueyun Chilis and what you can use them for as well. Just read on for all the information about this hot ingredient.
On this page:
What is Jueyun Chili used for in Genshin Impact?
The Jueyun Chili is a pepper that grows in certain areas of Liyue that you’ll need to go and pick for yourself, or collect in groups using Nahida’s elemental skill. They’re one of the countless ascension materials in the game that can be found out in the world, and they take two days to respawn.
You’ll need a lot of them too, because ascending a character fully will take a whopping 168 Jueyun Chilis.
The only two characters who need this item at the moment are Xiangling, everyone’s favourite Pyro sub-DPS, and Yaoyao, the brand-new Dendro healer.
Where to find Jueyun Chili in Genshin Impact
There are three main locations where you can find the Jueyun Chili, and if you want to make things even easier on yourself, make sure to bring along Yanfei or Qiqi, as both of these characters mark Liyue specialities on your mini-map.
The first spot on your chili-picking adventure is to the east of Stone Gate in Liyue. Up in the cliffs here, you can find a few bundles of Jueyun Chilis dotted in a vertical line of sorts on the mini-map, as you can see from the image below.
Next up is the wonderful Qingce Village. We recommend you start from the easternmost waypoint here and then work your way down and west as you go. If you also need Glaze Lilies, this is a good time to grab them as you go.
The bulk of Jueyun Chilis can be found in the area surrounding Qingqun Peak and Jueyun Karst. Due to how scattered these Jueyun Chilis are it’s best to just make liberal use of the various waypoints to get around as fast as you can.
The Huanguang Stone Forest bunches are especially time-consuming to nab due to the sheer verticality at play. If you’re not on a tight timeframe, we recommend sticking to the first two locations and farming them over a number of days rather than running around here, but it’s up to you how you choose to approach things.
Finally, there are two bundles in the Tianqiu Valley, although we recommend approaching from the west and the Nantianmen waypoint for the easiest access.
Good luck out there on your Jueyun Chili hunts, and enjoy using the might of Xiangling and the healing vibes of Yaoyao on your adventures.