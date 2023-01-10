Where to find Jueyun Chili location in Genshin Impact

Jueyun Chili is an ascension material in Genshin Impact that you’re going to need if you want to make the most of some characters.

Genshin Impact 3.4 introduced us all to the adorable Yaoyao, a four-star Dendro character and our first healer in that element. If you want to make her strong enough to keep up with your other characters though, you’ll need to go out chili-picking to make it happen.

The good news is that this is one of the Genshin Impact ascension materials that grows in bunches, which means it can be a lot less tiring to find than something like the Scarabs that Cyno needs to gain strength.

We’ve got the lowdown on where to find Jueyun Chilis and what you can use them for as well. Just read on for all the information about this hot ingredient.

