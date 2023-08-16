Where to find Rainbow Rose locations in Genshin Impact

Rainbow Rose in Genshin Impact is a Fontaine-specific material that’s essential for ascending some characters, and doing so will make them more powerful.

With the advent of Fontaine in Genshin Impact 4.0, we’ve finally gotten a chance to get our hands on Lyney, a magician who specialises in mono-Pyro damage, with an interesting kit that mixes charge attacks, and cats in hats.

Despite much of the region being underwater, you’ll be glad to know that not a single Rainbow Rose can be found beneath the waves. Instead, these beautiful flowers grow on land, which means they’re a little easier to pick up as a result.

We’ve got everything you need to know about where to find Rainbow Roses and what you can use them for. So, let’s not stick around to smell them and get to it.

On this page:

