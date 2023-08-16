Where to find Rainbow Rose locations in Genshin Impact
Not to be confused with the road.
Rainbow Rose in Genshin Impact is a Fontaine-specific material that’s essential for ascending some characters, and doing so will make them more powerful.
With the advent of Fontaine in Genshin Impact 4.0, we’ve finally gotten a chance to get our hands on Lyney, a magician who specialises in mono-Pyro damage, with an interesting kit that mixes charge attacks, and cats in hats.
Despite much of the region being underwater, you’ll be glad to know that not a single Rainbow Rose can be found beneath the waves. Instead, these beautiful flowers grow on land, which means they’re a little easier to pick up as a result.
We’ve got everything you need to know about where to find Rainbow Roses and what you can use them for. So, let’s not stick around to smell them and get to it.
On this page:
What is Rainbow Rose used for in Genshin Impact?
Rainbow Rose is a material that can be found dotted around the stunning picturesque landscapes of Fontaine, the land of the Hydro Archon. They tend to grow nearby one another, and can be found all over the region. There are 73 to nab at a time, but you’ll need to wait two days after picking them for them to respawn.
You’ll need to fully collect them twice and then nab a few a couple of days after, because you’ll need 168 Rainbow Roses for every character you want to take to l Level 90.
At the time of writing, the only character that needs Rainbow Roses is Lyney, our brand-new explosive magician, but we’re expecting more characters to need these going forwards.
Version 4.0 with is here! You have to get to Fontaine before unlocking rewards at the Fountain of Lucine, but anybody can redeem the new codes for Primogems if they want Lyney - and you can check him out on our tier list once we've tested him more. You'll need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for him and future Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners, Dendroculus locations, fishing locations, and TCG card locations.
Where to find Rainbow Rose in Genshin Impact
Rainbow Roses can be found on every major landmass in Fontaine, or at least the bits added in the Genshin Impact 4.0 update. As you enter Fontaine from the southernmost point, it makes sense to start with the south of the region first.
You’ll find groups of Rainbow Roses on an island to the south of the West Slopes of Mont Automneque, as well as some on the southern side of the mountain there as well.
You’ll also find them in the southern area of Elynas, as well as around the centre of this landmass too.
Next we’re heading to the centre of the map itself, just to the southeast of the Court of Fontaine, where you can find a few surrounded by some dog mekas. From here, head northwest of the Court of Fontaine to find some on the plains there, and then some even further northwest in a small village-like area.
Finally, we’re off to the easternmost landmass, which houses Marcotte Station and the Fountain of Lucine. There are Rainbow Roses around both of these. The Fountain of Lucine is worth noting as it has a teleport waypoint near the flowers there, making it a good one to visit if you’re more passively grabbing these.
It’s worth noting that, in the event you pulled for Lyney and managed to enrapture him, one of his passive talents makes the local specialities of Fontaine visible on the mini-map, which will massively assist you as you hunt for these items. This is also useful when hunting down Lumidouce Bells.
Good luck finding Rainbow Roses!