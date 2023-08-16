How to unlock Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact and all Fountain of Lucine rewards

The Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact is where you use Hydro Sigils to get more rewards in Fontaine.

Introduced in version 4.0, the Fountain of Lucine is similar to the Tree of Dreams in Sumeru, and the other Sigil reward systems found in each region of Teyvat.

Once you get to Fontaine in Genshin Impact, it's not immediately obvious how to unlock the Fountain of Lucine, so we've detailed how below, along with all Fountain of Lucine rewards.

How to unlock Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact

To unlock the Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact, all you need to do is walk in its vicinity in Fontaine. The Fountain of Lucine is located just outside of the Opera Epiclese, which is east of the Court of Fontaine city.

The easiest way to get to the Fountain of Lucine if you've just arrived in Fontaine is to use the Clementine Line aquabus in Romaritime Harbor to get to The Court of Fontaine, then take the Navia Line aquabus to Marcotte Station. You can get to this second aquabus by using the elevator in the Court of Fontaine and going to the third floor.

Once off the Navia Line aquabus, follow the main walkway to the end and you'll be in an area with lots of water displays. The Fountain of Lucine is in the middle of this area.

Once you approach the Fountain and unlock it, you can now offer it the Hydro Sigils you find by opening chests or upgrading Statues of Seven in Fontaine for some great rewards.

All Genshin Impact Fountain of Lucine rewards

There are 50 Fountain of Lucine levels in Genshin Impact, taking 30 Hydro Sigils to reach each one. To claim your Fountain of Lucine rewards, select 'Rewards' from the main Fountain of Lucine menu, located in the lower right-hand corner of the screen.

The first five Fountain of Lucine rewards are available for anybody to see, but as you need to level up to see the next 45 Levels of rewards (and there's a cap until future patches), we don't officially know for sure what they are yet. However, with thanks to honeyhunterworld, there's a datamine that lists all of the rewards.

Using this information, along with our own unlocks so far, here's all Fountain of Lucine rewards in Genshin Impact:

Fountain of Lucine Level Reward Level 1 x1 Fragile Resin

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 2 x2 Acquaint Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 3 x2 Philosophies of Equity

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 4 x1 Midlander Sword Billet

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 5 x1 Crown of Insight

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 6 x2 Philosophies of Justice

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 7 x2 Acquaint Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 8 x1 Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 9 x2 Philosophies of Order

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 10 x2 Intertwined Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 11 x1 Fragile Resin

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 12 x2 Acquaint Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 13 x2 Philosophies of Equity

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 14 x1 Midlander Claymore Billet

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 15 x1 Crown of Insight

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 16 x2 Philosophies of Justice

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 17 x2 Acquaint Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 18 x1 Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 19 x2 Philosophies of Order

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 20 x2 Intertwined Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 21 x1 Fragile Resin

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 22 x2 Acquaint Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 23 x2 Philosophies of Equity

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 24 x1 Midlander Polearm Billet

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 25 x1 Crown of Insight

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 26 x2 Philosophies of Justice

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 27 x2 Acquaint Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 28 x1 Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 29 x2 Philosophies of Order

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 30 x2 Intertwined Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 31 x1 Fragile Resin

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 32 x2 Acquaint Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 33 x2 Philosophies of Equity

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 34 x1 Midlander Catalyst Billet

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 35 x1 Crown of Insight

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 36 x2 Philosophies of Justice

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 37 x2 Acquaint Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 38 x1 Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 39 x2 Philosophies of Order

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 40 x2 Intertwined Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 41 x1 Fragile Resin

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 42 x2 Acquaint Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 43 x2 Philosophies of Equity

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 44 x1 Midlander Bow Billet

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 45 x1 Crown of Insight

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 46 x2 Philosophies of Justice

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 47 x2 Acquaint Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 48 x1 Dream Solvent

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 49 x2 Philosophies of Order

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 50 x1 Dream Solvent

x2 Intertwined Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

50,000 Mora

All the best finding Hydro Sigils for the Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact!