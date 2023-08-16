If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to unlock Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact and all Fountain of Lucine rewards

Get helpful rewards by collecting Hydro Sigils.

Yelan doing her glowing wrist idle animation in front of the fountain of lucine.
Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse
The Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact is where you use Hydro Sigils to get more rewards in Fontaine.

Introduced in version 4.0, the Fountain of Lucine is similar to the Tree of Dreams in Sumeru, and the other Sigil reward systems found in each region of Teyvat.

Once you get to Fontaine in Genshin Impact, it's not immediately obvious how to unlock the Fountain of Lucine, so we've detailed how below, along with all Fountain of Lucine rewards.

How to unlock Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact

To unlock the Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact, all you need to do is walk in its vicinity in Fontaine. The Fountain of Lucine is located just outside of the Opera Epiclese, which is east of the Court of Fontaine city.

Map of the fountain of lucine location.
Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

The easiest way to get to the Fountain of Lucine if you've just arrived in Fontaine is to use the Clementine Line aquabus in Romaritime Harbor to get to The Court of Fontaine, then take the Navia Line aquabus to Marcotte Station. You can get to this second aquabus by using the elevator in the Court of Fontaine and going to the third floor.

Yelan picking the third floor option in a turquoise circular elevator.
Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Once off the Navia Line aquabus, follow the main walkway to the end and you'll be in an area with lots of water displays. The Fountain of Lucine is in the middle of this area.

Once you approach the Fountain and unlock it, you can now offer it the Hydro Sigils you find by opening chests or upgrading Statues of Seven in Fontaine for some great rewards.

Menu showing the first level of the fountain of lucine rewards with the fountain in the background.
Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Version 4.0 with is here! You have to get to Fontaine before unlocking rewards at the Fountain of Lucine, but anybody can redeem the new codes for Primogems if they want Lyney - and you can check him out on our tier list once we've tested him more. You'll need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for him and future Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners, Dendroculus locations, fishing locations, and TCG card locations.

All Genshin Impact Fountain of Lucine rewards

There are 50 Fountain of Lucine levels in Genshin Impact, taking 30 Hydro Sigils to reach each one. To claim your Fountain of Lucine rewards, select 'Rewards' from the main Fountain of Lucine menu, located in the lower right-hand corner of the screen.

Menu showing the first five levels of fountain of lucine rewards with a blurred background.
Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

The first five Fountain of Lucine rewards are available for anybody to see, but as you need to level up to see the next 45 Levels of rewards (and there's a cap until future patches), we don't officially know for sure what they are yet. However, with thanks to honeyhunterworld, there's a datamine that lists all of the rewards.

Using this information, along with our own unlocks so far, here's all Fountain of Lucine rewards in Genshin Impact:

Fountain of Lucine Level Reward
Level 1 x1 Fragile Resin
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 2 x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 3 x2 Philosophies of Equity
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 4 x1 Midlander Sword Billet
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 5 x1 Crown of Insight
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 6 x2 Philosophies of Justice
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 7 x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 8 x1 Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 9 x2 Philosophies of Order
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 10 x2 Intertwined Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 11 x1 Fragile Resin
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 12 x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 13 x2 Philosophies of Equity
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 14 x1 Midlander Claymore Billet
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 15 x1 Crown of Insight
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 16 x2 Philosophies of Justice
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 17 x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 18 x1 Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 19 x2 Philosophies of Order
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 20 x2 Intertwined Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 21 x1 Fragile Resin
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 22 x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 23 x2 Philosophies of Equity
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 24 x1 Midlander Polearm Billet
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 25 x1 Crown of Insight
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 26 x2 Philosophies of Justice
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 27 x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 28 x1 Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 29 x2 Philosophies of Order
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 30 x2 Intertwined Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 31 x1 Fragile Resin
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 32 x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 33 x2 Philosophies of Equity
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 34 x1 Midlander Catalyst Billet
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 35 x1 Crown of Insight
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 36 x2 Philosophies of Justice
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 37 x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 38 x1 Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 39 x2 Philosophies of Order
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 40 x2 Intertwined Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 41 x1 Fragile Resin
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 42 x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 43 x2 Philosophies of Equity
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 44 x1 Midlander Bow Billet
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 45 x1 Crown of Insight
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 46 x2 Philosophies of Justice
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 47 x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 48 x1 Dream Solvent
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 49 x2 Philosophies of Order
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 50 x1 Dream Solvent
x2 Intertwined Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora

All the best finding Hydro Sigils for the Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact!

