How to unlock Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact and all Fountain of Lucine rewards
Get helpful rewards by collecting Hydro Sigils.
The Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact is where you use Hydro Sigils to get more rewards in Fontaine.
Introduced in version 4.0, the Fountain of Lucine is similar to the Tree of Dreams in Sumeru, and the other Sigil reward systems found in each region of Teyvat.
Once you get to Fontaine in Genshin Impact, it's not immediately obvious how to unlock the Fountain of Lucine, so we've detailed how below, along with all Fountain of Lucine rewards.
On this page:
How to unlock Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact
To unlock the Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact, all you need to do is walk in its vicinity in Fontaine. The Fountain of Lucine is located just outside of the Opera Epiclese, which is east of the Court of Fontaine city.
The easiest way to get to the Fountain of Lucine if you've just arrived in Fontaine is to use the Clementine Line aquabus in Romaritime Harbor to get to The Court of Fontaine, then take the Navia Line aquabus to Marcotte Station. You can get to this second aquabus by using the elevator in the Court of Fontaine and going to the third floor.
Once off the Navia Line aquabus, follow the main walkway to the end and you'll be in an area with lots of water displays. The Fountain of Lucine is in the middle of this area.
Once you approach the Fountain and unlock it, you can now offer it the Hydro Sigils you find by opening chests or upgrading Statues of Seven in Fontaine for some great rewards.
All Genshin Impact Fountain of Lucine rewards
There are 50 Fountain of Lucine levels in Genshin Impact, taking 30 Hydro Sigils to reach each one. To claim your Fountain of Lucine rewards, select 'Rewards' from the main Fountain of Lucine menu, located in the lower right-hand corner of the screen.
The first five Fountain of Lucine rewards are available for anybody to see, but as you need to level up to see the next 45 Levels of rewards (and there's a cap until future patches), we don't officially know for sure what they are yet. However, with thanks to honeyhunterworld, there's a datamine that lists all of the rewards.
Using this information, along with our own unlocks so far, here's all Fountain of Lucine rewards in Genshin Impact:
|Fountain of Lucine Level
|Reward
|Level 1
|x1 Fragile Resin
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 2
|x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 3
|x2 Philosophies of Equity
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 4
|x1 Midlander Sword Billet
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 5
|x1 Crown of Insight
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 6
|x2 Philosophies of Justice
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 7
|x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 8
|x1 Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 9
|x2 Philosophies of Order
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 10
|x2 Intertwined Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 11
|x1 Fragile Resin
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 12
|x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 13
|x2 Philosophies of Equity
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 14
|x1 Midlander Claymore Billet
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 15
|x1 Crown of Insight
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 16
|x2 Philosophies of Justice
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 17
|x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 18
|x1 Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 19
|x2 Philosophies of Order
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 20
|x2 Intertwined Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 21
|x1 Fragile Resin
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 22
|x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 23
|x2 Philosophies of Equity
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 24
|x1 Midlander Polearm Billet
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 25
|x1 Crown of Insight
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 26
|x2 Philosophies of Justice
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 27
|x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 28
|x1 Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 29
|x2 Philosophies of Order
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 30
|x2 Intertwined Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 31
|x1 Fragile Resin
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 32
|x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 33
|x2 Philosophies of Equity
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 34
|x1 Midlander Catalyst Billet
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 35
|x1 Crown of Insight
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 36
|x2 Philosophies of Justice
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 37
|x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 38
|x1 Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 39
|x2 Philosophies of Order
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 40
|x2 Intertwined Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 41
|x1 Fragile Resin
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 42
|x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 43
|x2 Philosophies of Equity
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 44
|x1 Midlander Bow Billet
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 45
|x1 Crown of Insight
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 46
|x2 Philosophies of Justice
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 47
|x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 48
|x1 Dream Solvent
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 49
|x2 Philosophies of Order
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 50
|x1 Dream Solvent
x2 Intertwined Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
All the best finding Hydro Sigils for the Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact!