Genshin Impact Xilonen materials, kit, and Constellations

Xilonen is a 5-Star Geo character who is likely being added to Genshin Impact during version 5.1.

While Xilonen should be featured as a boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 5.1, she will eventually return to Genshin Impact at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for if you get her, we've listed reliable leaks of Xilonen's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Xilonen's kit and Constellations.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Xilonen's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Xilonen kit

Xilonen is a 5-Star Geo character who uses a sword, and keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon her official release, here's a summary of Xilonen's kit in Genshin Impact: .

Element : Geo.

: Geo. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Sword.

: Sword. Image credit: HoYoverse Normal Attack : Ehecatl's Roar.

: Ehecatl's Roar. Elemental Skill : Yohual's Scratch.

: Yohual's Scratch. Elemental Burst : Ocelotlicue Point!.

: Ocelotlicue Point!. Passive one : Night Realm's Gift: Blessing of Forge-Fire - After her Nightsoul points are depleted, Xilonen will switch to consuming Phlogiston to maintain her Nightsoul's Blessing. While in an area with Phlogiston mechanics within Natlan, she can use Nightsoul Transmission: Xilonen. When the active character is currently sprinting, climbing, in a movement mode caused by certain Talents, or at a certain height in the air, Xilonen will enter the Nightsoul's Blessing state and gain 20 Nightsoul points. In this situation, Xilonen's Nightsoul points have a four second time limit, after which her Nightsoul points will be immediately depleted. After she uses Yohual's Scratch within this time limit, her Nightsoul point time limit will be extended by nine seconds. Nightsoul Transmission can be triggered once every 10 seconds by your own team. Additionally, while in Natlan, Xilonen will not consume Stamina when climbing while in her Nightsoul's Blessing state. .

: Night Realm's Gift: Blessing of Forge-Fire - After her Nightsoul points are depleted, Xilonen will switch to consuming Phlogiston to maintain her Nightsoul's Blessing. While in an area with Phlogiston mechanics within Natlan, she can use Nightsoul Transmission: Xilonen. When the active character is currently sprinting, climbing, in a movement mode caused by certain Talents, or at a certain height in the air, Xilonen will enter the Nightsoul's Blessing state and gain 20 Nightsoul points. In this situation, Xilonen's Nightsoul points have a four second time limit, after which her Nightsoul points will be immediately depleted. After she uses Yohual's Scratch within this time limit, her Nightsoul point time limit will be extended by nine seconds. Nightsoul Transmission can be triggered once every 10 seconds by your own team. Additionally, while in Natlan, Xilonen will not consume Stamina when climbing while in her Nightsoul's Blessing state. . Passive two : Netotiliztli's Echoes - While in her Nightsoul's Blessing state, Xilonen's normal and plunging attacks gain the following buffs based on her current Source Sample types: Should she have at least two Source Samples that have undergone Elemental Conversion: Gain 35 Nightsoul points upon hitting an opponent. Can be triggered once every 0.1 seconds. Should she have less than two Source Samples that have undergone Elemental Conversion, damage dealt is increased by 30%.

: Netotiliztli's Echoes - While in her Nightsoul's Blessing state, Xilonen's normal and plunging attacks gain the following buffs based on her current Source Sample types: Passive three: While in her Nightsoul's Blessing state, when Xilonen's Nightsoul points reach maximum, she will trigger an effect equal to that of her Nightsoul Burst. This effect can be triggered once every 14 seconds. Additionally, when nearby party members trigger a Nightsoul Burst, Xilonen's defence is increased by 20% for 15s..

Xilonen Normal Attack - Ehecatl's Roar

Xilonen performs up to three rapid strikes if tapping the normal attack button. Holding it down instead makes Xilonen consume stamina to perform a forward kick.

As with most plunging attacks, Xilonen strikes the ground below dealing AOE (Area of Effect) damage upon impact, and damaging any enemies caught on her path to the ground, with damaged scaled from Xilonen's defence stat.

Nightsoul's Blessing - Blade Roller:

When in her Nightsoul's Blessing state, Xilonen will enter the Blade Roller mode. While in this mode, Xilonen's normal attacks will allow her to perform up to four kicks using her roller blades, but she will be unable to use charged attacks. When she uses normal and plunging attacks in this mode, they will switch to being based on her defence, and she will deal Geo Damage that cannot be overridden.

Xilonen Elemental Skill - Yohual's Scratch

Xilonen switches to high-speed combat blading gear and rushes forward a certain distance before dealing Nightsoul-aligned Geo Damage based on her defence. After using this, Xilonen will gain 45 Nightsoul points and enter her Nightsoul's Blessing state. In this state, she will shift to the Blade Roller mode.

Source Samples

Xilonen has three Samplers with her that can generate different Soundscapes based on other party members' Elemental Types, decreasing nearby opponents' corresponding Elemental Resistance when activated. The initial recorded Source Sample within each Sampler will be Geo, and for each party member who is Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, or Electro, one Geo Sampler will change to that corresponding Element.

When Xilonen is in her Nightsoul's Blessing state, the Geo Source Sample she carries will remain active throughout. After unlocking her Passive Talent, 'Netotiliztli's Echoes,' Xilonen can trigger said Passive Talent's effects to regenerate Nightsoul points for herself. When her Nightsoul points hit maximum, she will consume all the points and activate the three Source Samples she has on hand for 15 seconds.

When the Source Samples are active, nearby opponents' corresponding Elemental Resistance will decrease. Source Sample effects of the same Elemental Type cannot stack. Xilonen can trigger these effects even when off-field.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Nightsoul's Blessing: Xilonen

Xilonen continuously consumes Nightsoul points. When these points deplete, or if used again, this Nightsoul's Blessing state will end. This state has the following traits:

Switches to the Blade Roller mode, increasing Xilonen's Movement Speed and climbing speed, and she can perform high-speed leaps in Ocelot Form while climbing.

Xilonen's Nightsoul's Blessing has the following restrictions: When in this state, Xilonen's Nightsoul points have a nine second time limit. After you exceed this limit, her Nightsoul points will immediately deplete.

After Xilonen's Nightsoul points have depleted while she is in her Nightsoul's Blessing state, she will no longer be able to generate Nightsoul points via the Passive Talent 'Netotiliztli's Echoes'.

Xilonen Elemental Burst - Ocelotlicue Point!

Xilonen activates the Phlogiston Stereo Mixer (Portable Edition) at full power, dealing Nightsoul-aligned AOE Geo Damage based on her defence.

Additionally, Xilonen will trigger the following effects based on her different Source Samples:

If she has at least two Source Samples that have undergone Elemental Conversion, Xilonen will play an Ebullient rhythm, healing nearby active characters at intervals based on her defence.

If Xilonen has less than two Source Samples that have undergone Elemental Conversion, she will start up an Ardent rhythm, which will play two additional beats that deal Nightsoul-aligned AOE Geo Damage based on her defence.

Xilonen Talent materials

Mirror of Mushin. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Xilonen, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, for Xilonen, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Whistle and Kindling materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Xilonen has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Xilonen Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Xilonen Talent level Xilonen Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Kindling, x6 Sentry’s Wooden Whistle 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Kindling, x3 Warrior’s Metal Whistle 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Kindling, x4 Warrior’s Metal Whistle 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Kindling, x6 Warrior’s Metal Whistle 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Kindling, x9 Warrior’s Metal Whistle 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Kindling, x4 Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle, x1 Mirror of Mushin 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Kindling, x6 Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle, x1 Mirror of Mushin 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Kindling, x9 Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle, x2 Mirror of Mushin 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Kindling, x12 Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle, x2 Mirror of Mushin, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Xilonen's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Kindling

x6 Sentry’s Wooden Whistle

x6 Mirror of Mushin

x21 Guide to Kindling

x22 Warrior’s Metal Whistle

x31 Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle

x38 Philosophies of Kindling

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Xilonen's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Kindling

x18 Sentry’s Wooden Whistle

x18 Mirror of Mushin

x63 Guide to Kindling

x66 Warrior’s Metal Whistle

x93 Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle

x114 Philosophies of Kindling

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Xilonen's official release.

Version 5.0 with Mualani, Kinich, and Kachina is here! You can redeem new codes for Primogems to help pull them, and check out our regularly updated tier list. You need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for characters on Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners.

Xilonen Ascension materials

Brilliant Chrysanthemum. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Xilonen Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Based off the same honeyhunterworld beta leaks, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Brilliant Chrysanthemum and Whistle materials for Xilonen (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Xilonen to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Xilonen Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Xilonen Ascension level Xilonen Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver, x3 Brilliant Chrysanthemum, x3 Sentry’s Wooden Whistle 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Prithiva Topaz Fragment, x2 Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core, x10 Brilliant Chrysanthemum, x15 Sentry’s Wooden Whistle 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Prithiva Topaz Fragment, x4 Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core, x20 Brilliant Chrysanthemum, x12 Warrior’s Metal Whistle 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Prithiva Topaz Chunk, x8 Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core, x30 Brilliant Chrysanthemum, x18 Warrior’s Metal Whistle 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Prithiva Topaz Chunk, x12 Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core, x45 Brilliant Chrysanthemum, x12 Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone, x20 Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core, x60 Brilliant Chrysanthemum, x24 Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Xilonen in Genshin Impact:

x1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver

x6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone

x9 Prithiva Topaz Fragment

x9 Prithiva Topaz Chunk

x18 Sentry’s Wooden Whistle

x30 Warrior’s Metal Whistle

x36 Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle

x46 Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core

x168 Brilliant Chrysanthemum

420,000 Mora

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Xilonen's materials could change upon her official release.

Xilonen Constellations

By getting duplicates of Xilonen from wishing on her Banner, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing this leaked beta information, here are all of Xilonen's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Sabbatical Phrase (C1) : Xilonen's Nightsoul point and Phlogiston consumption in her Nightsoul's Blessing state is decreased by 30%, and her Nightsoul point time limit is extended by 45%. Additionally, when Xilonen's Source Samples are active, she can also increase nearby active characters' interruption resistance.

: Xilonen's Nightsoul point and Phlogiston consumption in her Nightsoul's Blessing state is decreased by 30%, and her Nightsoul point time limit is extended by 45%. Additionally, when Xilonen's Source Samples are active, she can also increase nearby active characters' interruption resistance. Chiucue Mix (C2) : When Xilonen's Source Samples are active, all nearby party members will gain effects corresponding to the active Source Sample that matches their Elemental Type: Geo: Crit Rate +30% Pyro: Attack +40% Hydro: Max HP +40% Cryo: Crit Damage +50% Electro: Restore 20 Energy, Elemental Burst Cooldown decreased by five seconds.

: When Xilonen's Source Samples are active, all nearby party members will gain effects corresponding to the active Source Sample that matches their Elemental Type: Tonalpohualli's Loop (C3) : Increases the Level of Xilonen's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Xilonen's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Suchitl's Trance (C4) : After Xilonen uses Yohual's Scratch, she will grant all nearby party members the Blooming Blessing effect for 15 seconds. Characters with Blooming Blessing deal increased normal, charged, and plunging attack damage based on 65% of Xilonen's defence. This effect will be cancelled after triggering it six times, or when the duration ends. When you hit more than one opponent, trigger counts will be consumed based on the number of opponents hit. The counts for each party member with Blooming Blessing are counted independently.

: After Xilonen uses Yohual's Scratch, she will grant all nearby party members the Blooming Blessing effect for 15 seconds. Characters with Blooming Blessing deal increased normal, charged, and plunging attack damage based on 65% of Xilonen's defence. This effect will be cancelled after triggering it six times, or when the duration ends. When you hit more than one opponent, trigger counts will be consumed based on the number of opponents hit. The counts for each party member with Blooming Blessing are counted independently. Tlaltecuhtli's Crossfade (C5) : Increases the Level of Xilonen's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Xilonen's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Imperishable Night Carnival (C6): When Xilonen is in her Nightsoul's Blessing state, when she sprints, leaps, or uses normal or plunging Attacks, she will gain Imperishable Night's Blessing, ignoring the limitations of her Nightsoul's Blessing state and increasing the damage dealt by her normal and plunging Attacks for five seconds. During this time, her Nightsoul's Blessing time limit countdown will be paused. Xilonen's Nightsoul points, Phlogiston, and stamina will not decrease, and when her Nightsoul points reach maximum, her Nightsoul's Blessing state will not end either. Additionally, Xilonen will deal 300% of her defence as increased normal and plunging attack damage while in the Nightsoul's Blessing state. She can gain one Imperishable Night's Blessing once every 15 seconds.

Good luck levelling up Xilonen in Genshin Impact!